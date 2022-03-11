Utah Computer Science College Named Nation's Best Return on Investment

SALT LAKE CITY, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study, published by Georgetown University, asserts that Neumont College of Computer Science, located in Salt Lake City, has the best return on investment for low-income students in the nation. Neumont offers six bachelor's degrees, all focused on computer science and information technology, and has been operating in Utah for almost two decades.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, computer science is one of the fastest growing jobs market1. Jobs in computer science fields have meteoric upward mobility and anyone with a CS degree is highly sought after by all sectors of the economy. As College Factual points out, in the 2019-2020 school year there were only 53,200 computer science degrees awarded2. While this may seem like a large number, there are over 351,000 open computer science positions according to Indeed.com3. That equates to 6.5 jobs for every CS grad in the United States. This backlog of open positions that aren't being filled is predicted to get much worse in the next 10 years based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics4. The projected growth in industry demand for technology workers is likely to further fuel the already tremendous return on investment realized by computer science graduates from Neumont College.