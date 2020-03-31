SEATTLE, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces released a report on which states are most prepared for hospital capacity by analyzing data on hospital beds and physicians per 1,000 people.

The capacity of the health care system to handle COVID-19 is dependent on how many people have access to critical health care components like hospital beds, nurses, doctors and equipment like ventilators. The CDC and other health organizations refer to this as flattening the curve. "The curve" is the total number of cases in a time period since the first case. If there are too many total cases in a short period of time, it can overwhelm health care capacity to treat people.

Key findings:

West Virginia , New York and Pennsylvania rank highest for hospital capacity.

, and rank highest for hospital capacity. Utah , Idaho and Nevada rank lowest for hospital capacity.

, and rank lowest for hospital capacity. Nationwide, there are an average of 2.96 physicians and 2.4 hospital beds per 1,000 people.

23 states saw a decrease in hospital beds per 1,000 people from 2014 to 2018

To view the full report, visit https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/states-prepared-for-hospital-capacity

Methodology

QuoteWizard analyzed Kaiser Family Foundation data on hospital beds and physicians per 1,000 people. We evaluated and ranked states on the number of hospital beds and physicians per 1,000 people. Final rankings are a composite score of states' hospital beds and physicians preparedness. States with the highest-ranking are considered to have the best hospital preparedness.

Rank State Physicians per 1,000

people Beds per 1,000

people 1 West Virginia 3.17 3.74 2 New York 4.60 2.7 3 Pennsylvania 3.99 2.92 4 Nebraska 2.91 3.54 5 Missouri 3.30 3.08 6 Ohio 3.63 2.88 7 Louisiana 2.97 3.16 8 Massachusetts 5.25 2.32 9 Michigan 3.89 2.5 10 Maine 3.51 2.54 11 North Dakota 2.64 4.28 12 Kansas 2.72 3.38 13 Illinois 3.42 2.5 14 Minnesota 3.22 2.58 15 Kentucky 2.67 3.2 16 New Jersey 3.43 2.34 17 Rhode Island 4.71 2.1 18 Tennessee 2.78 2.98 19 Connecticut 4.38 2.06 20 Iowa 2.70 3.04 21 South Dakota 2.31 4.76 22 Delaware 3.23 2.2 23 Maryland 4.08 1.94 24 Mississippi 2.22 4.08 25 Vermont 3.75 1.98 26 Alabama 2.49 3.08 27 Arkansas 2.37 3.18 28 Montana 2.18 3.52 29 Florida 2.63 2.62 30 New Hampshire 3.12 2.1 31 Wisconsin 3.04 2.14 32 Indiana 2.50 2.62 33 Wyoming 2.03 3.24 34 Oklahoma 2.39 2.84 35 Virginia 2.73 2.14 36 North Carolina 2.71 2.14 37 South Carolina 2.50 2.5 38 Alaska 2.60 2.26 39 Georgia 2.38 2.4 40 California 2.86 1.82 41 Washington 2.89 1.7 42 New Mexico 2.78 1.82 43 Oregon 2.88 1.66 44 Texas 2.23 2.3 45 Colorado 2.52 1.92 46 Hawaii 2.58 1.86 47 Arizona 2.45 1.96 48 Nevada 2.00 2 49 Idaho 1.69 1.98 50 Utah 2.11 1.82

About QuoteWizard QuoteWizard ( quotewizard.com ) is an insurance comparison marketplace for consumers looking to save on insurance. QuoteWizard provides consumers with direct access to thousands of qualified agents in all 50 states, as well as major carriers, who offer personalized quotes and the opportunity to save up to 40% on auto, home, health, and life insurance. Agents and carriers, in turn, benefit from millions of highly qualified leads, calls, and traffic to their site. Based in Seattle, QuoteWizard was founded in 2006.

For more information, go to quotewizard.com, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @quotewizard.

About LendingTree LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring, and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc.

Media Contacts:

Emily: [email protected]

Nathan: [email protected]

Related Links

https://quotewizard.com

https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/states-prepared-for-hospital-capacity

SOURCE QuoteWizard