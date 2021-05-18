Utah PTA Passes Historic Resolution Bringing Migraine and Headache Disease Education into the Classroom

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Utah PTA recently passed an important resolution to bring migraine and headache education into the classroom statewide, while also providing much needed resources for students, parents, administrators, educators, and nurses. The state of Utah has over 600,000 students in its public school system, all required to take a health class that will now include a lesson on migraine and headache disease.

Migraine is the second leading cause of disability worldwide and it impacts an estimated one billion people globally. There are over 40 million people in the United States with migraine disease, and just over half have been diagnosed. Also, there are 400,000 people with cluster headache, recognized as the most painful disease a person can have. Currently, 28% of adolescents in the United States have migraine disease, which is more prevalent than diabetes, epilepsy, and asthma combined.

The Utah PTA resolution, Health Services for Students with Migraine at School , now creates the pathway for the PTA to work with the Utah State Board of Education to incorporate information about migraine and headache diseases into the required state core health class, which is provided to middle school and high school students. The resolution also sets forth that the Utah PTA will educate its membership about pediatric migraine and provide educational resources and materials to parents, students, administrators, educators and nurses. Moreover, it will support headache disease screenings for the student population and provide resources to parents to conduct screenings in the home. Finally, the resolution will be shared with the National PTA for their consideration, paving the way for national adoption of migraine and headache disease education.

"As a physician and father who lost his daughter to migraine, I know there are so many more children out there that need proper diagnosis and care," explained Dan Henry, MD, Executive Director of Danielle Byron Henry Migraine Foundation. " I'm proud Utah is taking the lead by adopting the Migraine at School program."

The initiative to bring migraine education and resources into schools was organized by the Migraine at School Committee at the Coalition for Headache and Migraine Patients (CHAMP), a non-profit that provides support to people with headache, migraine, and cluster diseases who are often stigmatized and under-served, in collaboration with the Danielle Byron Henry Migraine Foundation. The campaign includes a powerful video, Growing up with Migraine , that showcases why CHAMP's Migraine at School program is so important for migraine education through stories shared by kids and adults sharing what it is like to grow up with migraine disease. It also features a video about migraine stigma by Dr. Bill Young, President of the Board of Directors and Medical Advisor to CHAMP.

"We are delighted to bring headache education and resources into classrooms in Utah, and view this program as a significant step forward in our campaign to bring greater understanding, visibility, and information around migraine disease nationwide," explained Amy Graham, Creative Director at CHAMP and Chair of the Migraine at School Subcommittee.

About Migraine at School

Migraine at School is a program developed by the Coalition for Headache and Migraine Patients' (CHAMP) Stigma in Education Committee. In partnership with coalition participants, the committee has gathered the best resources and information for students, parents, and educators to ensure kids with headache diseases are given the best opportunity to excel in school. To learn more please visit: https://www.migraineatschool.org/

If you wish to learn more about bringing this program to your state, please contact Amy Graham at [email protected].

About CHAMP

The Coalition for Headache and Migraine Patients (CHAMP) provides support to people with headache, migraine, and cluster diseases who are often stigmatized and under-served. To learn more please visit: https://headachemigraine.org/

SOURCE Coalition for Headache and Migraine Patients

Related Links

https://headachemigraine.org/

