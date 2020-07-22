Utah Ready-Mixed Concrete Association (URMCA) Announces Formation of Concrete Paving Committee

Supported by National Ready Mixed Concrete Association ( NRMCA ) and Portland Cement Association ( PCA ), it will continue to promote concrete pavement for highways, parking lots, city streets, and roads. The once separate efforts of these two organizations will now be strengthened to give more focused and unified support to association partners, including UDOT, AGC, ABC, ACI, and others.

"We welcome the members from the UCACPA who accept our invitation to join the URMCA," said Cody Preston of Geneva Rock Products and Chair of the Concrete Paving Committee. "Our joint promotional efforts will amplify our message of the importance of Paving Ahead and Building with Strength as we build – horizontally and vertically - for Utah's future. Likewise, we have begun planning for our Annual Concrete Pavement Workshop which will be held in January 2021. Our combined efforts will ensure another educational, engaging, and motivating workshop."

"Utah, already ranked #1 in terms of states with the best infrastructure, will surely benefit from the consolidated efforts of the Concrete Paving Committee," continued Scott Reynolds, COO Altaview Concrete, Chairman, NRMCA. "That Utah leads the nation in both building and growth and that we lead the country when it comes to the least amount of damage to interstates and bridges, are a few of the reasons why Utah is such a great place to live."

About the Utah Ready Mixed Concrete Association

The Utah Ready Mixed Concrete Association (URMCA) is a nonprofit organization established by ready mixed concrete and cement producers participating in the Utah market. The Association is dedicated to product promotion, industry advocacy, education, and providing opportunities for producer and associate members to interact. It is a chapter of the National Ready-Mixed Concrete Association, founded in 1930. For more information, visit urmca.org.

