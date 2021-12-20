Utah Seeks Development Partners to Build America's Newest 15-Minute City

DRAPER, Utah, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Point of the Mountain State Land Authority (Land Authority) issued a request for qualifications today to start the process for selecting master development partner(s) for The Point—one of the premier development opportunities in the country. The Point consists of 600 acres of state-owned land that will foster innovation and technological advancement, provide parks and open space, support economic growth and enhance quality of life.

The Point will be built in the city of Draper, Utah, which was recently recognized as the sixth best place to live in the nation by Money Magazine . The site is located in the heart of Utah's dynamic high-technology industry known as Silicon Slopes , well served by vital infrastructure and centrally located between the largest labor sheds in the nation's fastest-growing state.

"We are looking for the industry's best and brightest to partner with us in building one of the country's most significant development opportunities," said Alan Matheson, The Point's executive director. "This career-defining development provides the pinnacle opportunity to work in the nation's top-ranked economy on a project with a plan that is broadly supported by the public."

The Land Authority established a framework plan to guide future development at The Point, which was the culmination of a multiyear visioning and planning process involving over 10,000 Utahns. One of the plan's signature elements is a "15-minute city" concept where all daily needs such as jobs, housing, retail, food, recreation and entertainment can be accessed within a 15-minute walk from a transit stop.

The Point is poised to become America's newest "15-minute city" and will be completely built from the ground up. Plans also feature a new innovation district for advanced research and education, the creation of tens of thousands of high-paying jobs, an extensive regional parks and trails system, and a balanced mix of land uses for retail, entertainment, housing and more.

The Land Authority will undergo a competitive solicitation process to select the master development partner(s). The final selection of initial development partner(s) is anticipated in the summer of 2022. Site preparation will begin shortly thereafter. For more information and to view solicitation documents, visit thepointutah.org/opportunities .

SOURCE The Point