Utica College Cybersecurity Master's Program Designated National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education

UTICA, N.Y., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security have designated Utica College's master's in cybersecurity program as a national Center of Academic Excellence (CAE) in Cyber Defense Education.

Utica College's bachelor's program in cybersecurity, offered on campus and online, was given the same honor in 2014 and 2019, making Utica College one of the first institutions in the U.S. to earn Center of Academic Excellence designations for both its undergraduate and graduate programs.

"This is a major achievement for Utica College," said Joe Giordano, professor and chair of cybersecurity programs. "It means getting the seal of approval from two of the foremost cybersecurity organizations in the world." The achievement also represents years of hard work, said Giordano, on behalf of UC's cybersecurity faculty members, who have refined the curriculum to reflect the fast-growing industry and its challenges.

Programs applying for CAE certification are evaluated on several key standards, including curriculum relevance, multidisciplinary courses, participation in cyber competitions, collaboration with local high schools and colleges, and faculty research and publications. Institutions must also demonstrate students' ability to successfully complete the program requirements.

As a result of the new designation, graduates of the M.S. program will be awarded certificates from CAE along with their cybersecurity degrees, which Giordano said will provide a considerable advantage in the current job market.

"Employers recognize the CAE designation as the gold standard," said Giordano. "Our students are now in an even better position when they graduate with a Utica College cybersecurity degree."

The college has also earned designation as a Center of Digital Forensics Academic Excellence by the Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3).

For more information about Utica's suite of cyber programs, visit www.utica.edu/academics/programs/cybersecurity.

Utica College, founded in 1946, is a comprehensive private institution offering bachelors, masters and doctoral degrees.

