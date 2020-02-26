Utilimaster Demand Drives Investment in New R&D, Aftermarket Parts and Service, and New Vehicle Production Overflow Facility

CHARLOTTE, Mich., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Utilimaster®, a go-to-market brand of Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR), reporting under the Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services business unit, today announced the opening of an additional vehicle production facility in Bristol, Indiana, which will also support aftermarket parts and service and research and development. Less than three miles from Utilimaster's headquarters in Bristol, the new 105,000-square-foot facility will be instrumental in bringing industry leading products to market and accommodating production overflow from increased demand for commercial and fleet delivery and specialty service vehicles.

To accelerate current production volume while the new facility is being equipped, Utilimaster's flagship Bristol facility will begin second shift operations, adding approximately 200 jobs to accommodate increased demand. Jobs include full-time associates supported by a steady force of contract associates. Open positions include engineers, supervisors, team leads, warehouse staff, assemblers, and more.

"Expanding our footprint into our new 105,000-square-foot facility represents not only Utilimaster's growth, but also our commitment to the Bristol community," said Chad Heminover, President, Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services. "We're proud to be in a position to invest back into the business to secure our leadership position and help ensure future growth by leading first-to-last-mile delivery and specialty service innovation."

For more information on Utilimaster offerings, visit: utilimaster.spartanmotors.com

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last-mile delivery, specialty service and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for recreational vehicle markets. The Company is organized into two core business segments: Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services and Spartan Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands also include Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan Chassis, Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Authorized Service Centers, and Spartan Factory Service Centers. Spartan Motors and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, aftermarket product support and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,500 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. Spartan reported sales of $816 million in 2018. Learn more about Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com .

