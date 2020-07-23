Utilimaster To Host Drive-Thru Hiring Event In Ephrata, PA

"Like many other companies, the way we conduct business has shifted amid COVID-19 to help ensure the safety of our most valuable asset – our people," said Chad Heminover, President, Fleet Vehicles & Services, The Shyft Group. "This open-air, drive-thru job fair format has worked well at other Utilimaster facilities, and we look forward to bringing it to our Ephrata campus as well. We look forward to meeting the great applicants of Lancaster County, and look forward to offering great benefits as well as great opportunities for career growth for folks looking to join a growing company."

Positions for hire include full-time, first shift general assembly positions with wages starting at $15.00 an hour and material handling positions starting at $16.00 an hour. Both include full benefits that will commence on the first day of work.

This is the second hiring event to take place in the last month, with three more scheduled, as The Shyft Group and its family of brands continue to grow. This past June, the company—formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc.—rebranded to The Shyft Group to be more reflective of its next phase of business transformation focused on high-growth commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets and to follow the divestiture of its fire truck business. The name represents speed, efficiency, agility, and a high-intensity approach, which corresponds with the company's pivot in market focus and the forward momentum garnered in the work truck, specialty service, and delivery vehicle markets.

Learn more about the hiring event here and visit Utilimaster.com/careers for more information.

About Utilimaster and The Shyft Group

Utilimaster is a part of The Shyft Group family of brands. The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units—Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles—and today, the entire family of brands includes Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract manufacturing, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,700 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $757 million in 2019. Learn more about The Shyft Group at www.TheShyftGroup.com.

CONTACT:

Media:

Samara Hamilton

Corporate Director of Marketing and Communications

The Shyft Group

[email protected]

(517) 997-3860

Sawyer Lipari

Senior Director

Lambert & Co.

[email protected]

313.309.9551

Investors:

Juris Pagrabs

Group Treasurer, Director of Investor Relations

The Shyft Group

[email protected]

(517) 997-3862

SOURCE The Shyft Group

Related Links

http://www.theshyftgroup.com

