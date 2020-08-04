Utilimaster To Host Second Drive-Thru Job Fair In Bristol, IN

NOVI, Mich., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Utilimaster, a go-to-market brand of The Shyft Group's Fleet Vehicles & Services business unit (NASDAQ: SHYF) ("Shyft" or the "Company"), North America's leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, is hosting its third drive-thru job fair of the summer on August 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 603 Earthway Blvd., in Bristol, Indiana, in response to COVID-19 health concerns. Utilimaster is seeking to fill additional positions on its Bristol campus to meet increasing product demand from customers. In an extended effort to follow social distancing protocols, and for the comfort of applicants, interviews will be offered in both car-side and open-air sit-down formats, where masks will be required.

"We continue to experience growing demand for last mile delivery fleet vehicles, as more and more consumers are shopping online simultaneously increase the delivery of both essential and non-essential goods, direct to their doorstep," said Chad Heminover, President, Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services. "As a result, we're looking for even more new team members to join us in Bristol and help us build the vehicles and upfits our customers need."

Offering highly competitive wages, positions for hire include full-time, day and night shift general assembly positions with day wages starting at $15.50 an hour and night shift positions starting at $17.25 an hour. Both shifts include full benefits that will commence on the first day of work, which include tuition reimbursement, 80 hours of holiday pay, as well as traditional medical and wellness benefits.

This is the third drive-thru hiring event to take place across The Shyft Group corporation in the last month in support of continuing demand for its vehicles. This past June, the company—formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc.— rebranded to The Shyft Group, to be more reflective of its next phase of business transformation and focus on high-growth commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, following the divestiture of its fire truck business. The name represents speed, efficiency, agility, and a high-intensity approach.

Visit Utilimaster.com/careers for more information.

About Utilimaster and The Shyft Group

Utilimaster is a part of The Shyft Group family of brands. The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units—Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles—and today, the entire family of brands includes Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract manufacturing, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,700 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $757 million in 2019. Learn more about The Shyft Group at www.TheShyftGroup.com.

