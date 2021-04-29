Utilities Industry Veteran Colin Gibbs Joins Sense

Colin has been working with electric and gas utilities since 2007 across multiple disciplines, including: regulatory and policy consulting, customer engagement platforms, design and implementation of demand side management and demand response programs, and smart meter data analytics.

Most recently, Colin was the VP of Strategy and Growth at Bidgely, a customer engagement and AI SaaS company based in Silicon Valley. Prior to that, Colin led Business and Customer Analytics for CLEAResult, the largest provider of energy efficiency programs in North America.

Says Colin: "Sense sits at the confluence of the smart home, decarbonization and grid edge intelligence, which makes this a very exciting time to join the team."

Colin earned his undergraduate degree at Allegheny College in Meadville, Pennsylvania, and completed his graduate certificates in Data Science at Johns Hopkins University. Colin lives in Portland, Oregon, with his wife, Amanda.

About Sense

Sense's mission is to reduce global carbon emissions by making homes smart and efficient. We empower people to care for their homes and families while contributing to a cleaner, more resilient future. Founded in 2013 by pioneers in speech recognition, Sense uses machine learning technology to provide real-time insights on device behavior, even for those devices that are not "smart." Customers rely on Sense for a wide range of uses including monitoring their home appliances, determining whether they left appliances running and identifying how to reduce their energy costs. Sense has received investments from two of the world's largest energy technology companies, Schneider Electric and Landis + Gyr. Sense is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. To make sense of your energy, visit: https://sense.com .

