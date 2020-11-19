Utility Associates, Inc. Receives Patent For Securing BodyWorn Cameras Within An Article Of Clothing

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Utility Associates, Inc. announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office issuance of patent 10,812,755 for additional BodyWorn™ camera technology. The patent covers mounting a BodyWorn camera in a holster that is embedded inside a body armor vest, duty shirt, winter coat or other garment with the camera lens fastened and aligned to provide a clear field of view through an opening in the garment. Embedding the camera within an article of clothing eliminates potential issues and concerns of the camera being pulled or falling off, which is a common limitation with body camera devices that are externally attached to law enforcement uniforms with clips or magnets.

The patent also includes claims for several capabilities incorporated into Utility, Inc.'s BodyWorn camera involving the automatic recording triggers, which are designed to ensure reliable video recording and reduce law enforcement distraction to increase safety for both the officer and the community. The automatic triggers in the patent claims include starting or stopping video recording anytime an officer:

Enters into a GeoFence zone around the dispatched call for service location;

Runs;

Struggles with another person;

Manually starts or stops video recording using an associated operational mode device, such as a wristband or duty belt-mounted controller;

The BodyWorn camera receives data from an associated operational mode device, such as an in-car video system, gun holster sensor, or Video Integration Ecosystem (US Patent 10,560,668); or

The officer goes to a horizontal orientation and does not respond to the BodyWorn camera's Officer Down alert prompts.

The last capability, identified as Officer Down reporting and alerting, notifies central dispatch and nearby officers that a fellow officer is down and needs immediate assistance. Along with the instant notification, Utility's ecosystem provides turn-by-turn directions through the system to the Officer Down location.

The patent also includes the technology of a near field communications sensor embedded in the BodyWorn holster that automatically associates the BodyWorn camera with the officer and the officer's in-car RocketIoT™ vehicle video management, GPS, vehicle diagnostics, 4G-LTE and WiFi communications server. This automatic association provides chain of custody relationship proof between the BodyWorn camera video and the officer who recorded the video.

"As we continue to innovate and add features to complement our existing technological advances, we appreciate knowing that our foundational technology is safeguarded," said Michael Nark, President and CEO of Utility, Inc. "Our BodyWorn camera technology provides officer safety while solving several challenges facing law enforcement today, and our automatic video technology not only takes the burden off officers but also provides the community with peace of mind with features such as two-minute pre-event buffer and cloud upload."

The company has a wide variety of solutions in addition to the BodyWorn camera. The Utility, Inc. ecosystem also includes the RocketIoT for in-car video and communications support, ALPR, AVaiLWeb™ cloud-based digital evidence management system and situational awareness software solutions for law enforcement, transportation agencies and utilities. To learn more about Utility, Inc. and its technology solutions, please visit bodyworn.com.

About Utility, Inc.

Utility, Inc. provides law enforcement officers with an intuitive platform for effectively capturing, managing and releasing video evidence. Utility's BodyWorn™ camera and RocketIoT™ in-car video system incorporate real-time communications, policy-based automatic recording functionality and real-time GPS positioning for the best situational awareness possible during critical times. The BodyWorn camera utilizes unique communication capabilities and specific recording triggers to initiate video recording automatically. Triggers are set by individual law enforcement departments based on their recording policies. BodyWorn cameras may operate singularly or in conjunction with RocketIoT and come equipped with built-in accelerometers, prone positioning and light bar sensors to detect doors opening, rapid motion, GeoFence entry, etc. Triggers can be updated at any time via the video management system, AVaiLWeb™. The AVaiLWeb cloud-based digital evidence management solution securely stores captured evidence and offers SmartRedaction™.

SOURCE Utility, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.bodyworn.com

