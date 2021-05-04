Utility Locator Market to grow by USD 1.39 Billion through 2025 | Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research
The utility locator market is poised to grow by USD 1.39 billion and accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% during 2021-2025. The market records incremental growth due to the stringent regulations on excavation and digging practices during the forecast period.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. The growing safety and security concerns regarding the protection of underground utilities are one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the highly complex and expensive retrofit operations may impede the market growth.
Utility Locator Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
To help businesses improve their market position, the utility locator market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3M Co., Berntsen International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Geophysical Survey Systems Inc., Global Instruments Co., Guideline Geo, Hexagon AB, Radiodetection Ltd., Sensors & Software Inc., and The Toro Co.
Utility Locator Market 2021-2025: Key Offerings
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue - 2021−2025
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, challenges, and market opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by technology and geography
- Competitive Landscape – Detailed vendor information with segments and key offerings
Utility Locator Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The utility locator market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Electromagnetic field
- GPR
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
