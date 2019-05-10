Utility Refrigerator Offers Competition's "Extras" as Standard Equipment

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Utility Refrigerator, maker of one of the industry's highest quality refrigerators, freezers and hot food cabinets – includes more features as standard on their products than any other manufacturer offers, ensuring unmatched value to foodservice operations.

Not just assembled in the states, Utility equipment is proudly made in the USA, in its Southern California facility. Utility's unparalleled dedication to quality is evident in these "standard" components included on all of their commercial refrigeration equipment:

Unigrip™ handles and center-locking doors on Utility products are more ergonomically efficient while providing exceptional durability. Low-pressure burnout protection prevents compressor burnouts. Welded, polished corners simplify clean-ups. In addition, receiver tank and service valves save money and labor in two ways: by allowing the reuse of refrigerant, and by enabling rapid pulldown during times of peak demand.

Standard LED lighting saves energy and maintenance costs, as LED bulbs last far longer than their conventional counterparts. Thermal expansion valves are also more energy-efficient and provide faster temperature recovery. Integrated sight glasses allow technicians to easily observe the level of refrigerant without the use of special tools.

Heavy-duty stainless steel standards and clips on shelving support greater weights of refrigerated foods and are especially corrosion-resistant as well. Slide-out condensing units are far easier to service. And drawer face fronts are bolted to tough 14-gauge welded door frames, which secures the fronts to the frames over a lifetime of demanding usage.

What's more, Utility is the only refrigeration manufacturer to offer a standard 5 year parts/5 year compressor warranty on all their units.

Family-owned since 1931, Utility Refrigerator makes the industry's most extensive line of refrigerators, freezers and hot food cabinets on the market - products that are fully manufactured in the U.S.A. They offer over 2,500 standard product models, each designed for quality and reliable performance.

