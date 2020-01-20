Utility Scale Energy Storage Platforms and Nanotechnology, 2020 Market Report - Storage Platform Markets Expected to Reach $2.6 Trillion in 2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Utility Scale Energy Storage Platforms, and Nanotechnology: Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2020 to 2026" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The world market for energy storage platforms is increasing. As these provide the substance of power for smart phones, eco-conscious electric vehicles, and serve as a base for energy platforms that offer power quality management functions demand increases.

The storage platform markets reach $2.6 trillion in 2026, in response to the adoption of solar and wind energy generation and the rapid adoption of electric vehicles. All these products need a way to stabilize the flow of electricity through the grid and inside communities.



Global warming is forcing a shift from fuels that are burned to renewable energy generation. Utility scale storage platforms represent the way to leverage lithium ion battery technology and implement renewable energy systems able to power electric cars and provide electric energy for powering manufacturing.

Lithium based batteries from Siemens and AES are leading edge technology, offered at prices competitive with oil and coal generation and transmission.



The installed base for power generation that is spewing carbon emissions into the air needs to be replaced. We know more as a world, if we were starting out now, we would not use poison from burning to create power. We would use viable alternatives. As utility scale energy storage platforms linked to solar and wind energy generators, become available, they pose a viable alternative to burning of carbon based fuels.



Nanostructured or nano-enabled batteries are a new generation of lithium-ion batteries and battery systems that illustrate what research can bring to existing lithium ion batteries. Nano-enabled batteries employ technology at the nano-scale, a scale of minuscule particles that measure less than 100 nanometers, or 100x10-9 meters. Next generation utility scale storage platforms include Lithium ion batteries.

Key Topics Covered



1. Energy Storage Platforms: Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 Energy Storage Platform Market Driving Forcasts



2 Energy Storage Platforms Market Shares and Forecasts

2.1 Energy Storage Platforms Market Driving Forces

2.2 Energy Storage Market Shares

2.3 Energy Storage Systems Market Forecasts

2.4 Energy Storage Platform Segments

2.5 Energy Storage in Gigawatts

2.6 Energy Storage Prices

2.7 Energy Storage Platforms Regional Segments



3 Energy Storage Platforms Product Description

3.1 Growing Public Awareness

3.2 Amount Of Energy A Battery

3.3 Using Utility Scale Energy Storage to Manage Peak Demand

3.4 Solar Energy Storage Platforms

3.5 Lithium Ion Battery Innovation

3.6 Back Up Power

3.7 Energy Storage Enabled Microgrids

3.8 Renewable Energy

3.9 Value Streams for Energy Storage

3.10 Residential Energy Storage

3.11 Utility Scale Storage



4 Energy Storage Platforms Research and Technology

4.1 Power Rating of Utility Scale Storage

4.2 Solar Thermal Fuel, That Can Store Energy From The Sun

4.3 Flow Machine Technology



5 Energy Storage Platforms Company Profiles

5.1 Primary Providers Of Utility-Scale Battery Storage

5.2 AES Energy Storage

5.3 Amperex Technology Ltd. (ATL)

5.4 BYD

5.5 Dynapower

5.6 Enel X

5.7 Envision AESC

5.8 EOS Energy Storage or Ecoult

5.9 esVolta

5.10 Glasspoint

5.11 Innolith

5.12 Johnson Controls - JCI / Tyco Merger

5.13 Kiwi Power

5.14 LG Chem

5.15 LightSail Energy

5.16 redT

5.17 Samsung SDI

5.18 Siemens

5.19 Solar Reserve

5.20 Tesla

5.21 Thermo Scientific

5.22 WattJoule

5.23 Energy Storage Platform Companies

