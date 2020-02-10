Utility Scale Energy Storage Platforms, and Nanotechnology: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2020 to 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The world market for energy storage platforms is increasing. As these provide the substance of power for smart phones, eco-conscious electric vehicles, and serve as a base for energy platforms that offer power quality management functions demand increases. Lithium based batteries from Siemens and AES are leading edge technology, offered at prices competitive with oil and coal generation and transmission.



The installed base for power generation that is spewing carbon emissions into the air needs to be replaced. We know more as a world, if we were starting out now, we would not use poison from burning to create power. We would use viable alternatives. As utility scale energy storage platforms linked to solar and wind energy generators, become available, they pose a viable alternative to burning of carbon based fuels.



Nanostructured or nano-enabled batteries are a new generation of lithium-ion batteries and battery systems that illustrate what research can bring to existing lithium ion batteries. Nano-enabled batteries employ technology at the nano-scale, a scale of minuscule particles that measure less than 100 nanometers, or 100x10-9 meters.



Next generation utility scale storage platforms include Lithium ion batteries . The storage platform markets reach $2.6 trillion in 2026 in response to the adoption of solar and wind energy generation and the rapid adoption of electric vehicles. All these products need a way to stabilize the flow of electricity through the grid and inside communities.



Global warming is forcing a shift from fuels that are burned to renewable energy generation. Utility scale storage platforms represent the way to leverage lithium ion battery technology and implement renewable energy systems able to power electric cars and provide electric energy for powering manufacturing.



