Utility Services and WizNucleus Announce the Development of TrakER, an Online Administrative Tracking Software

WATERBURY, Vt., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Utility Services of Waterbury, Vermont, and WizNucleus of New York is proud to announce the creation of a new online administrative software application that monitors, manages and tracks, regulatory requirements, such as those outlined by the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) standards. TrakER is a software application that provides companies and its users the ability to organize, manage and demonstrate how they have met their performance regulatory obligations. TrakER optimizes the management of personnel progress and other resources throughout their operations, planning, and cyber infrastructure obligations. The tools' functions and built-in logic that can demonstrate an entity's internal controls.

TrakER is the revolutionary administrative regulatory requirement management system that the industry has been waiting for!

The TrakER software comes with easy-to-use tracking functionality, including a dashboard that gives the users up-to-date information and guidance, including information on the work performed, pending activities, start dates, and completion details. The software also has color-coded status indicator and alerting to give the user the information on their work efforts. Additionally, TrakER provides details on the individuals identified in their respective performance requirements and the status of those individuals' work efforts. TrakER also can be pre-configured with workflows for escalation of tasks where and when necessary.

TrakER software will be commercially available at the start of Q3!

About Utility Services: Utility Services is a service organization primarily offering assistance in the areas of, reliability, and security programs as administered by NERC other regulatory agencies. Our work helps organizations with their registration, ongoing performance including developing understanding of the individual standards and requirements, reliability efforts towards meeting reporting requirements, and assists on developing and helping to implement physical and cyber based security programs and protocols. http://www.utilitysvcs.com/

About WizNucleus: WizNucleus develops, markets and supports a suite of cyber security compliance software. WizNucleus' flagship software platform, Cyberwiz-Pro is used by nuclear power plants and electric utilities customers to manage their cyber security compliance programs, including NERC CIP and the nuclear industry's cyber security program. In a single and fully integrated platform, Cyberwiz-Pro delivers security controls assessment, configuration management, change control, compliance tracking and vulnerability assessment. http://wiznucleus.com/about-us/

