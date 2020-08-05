Utilization of Anion Exchange Membranes (AEMs) to Meet Demand in Battery Applications Drives Sizable Sales Ion Exchange Membrane Market: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Range of polymers and ion exchange resins are utilized in making ion exchange membranes that find proliferating use in water treatment and desalination, gas separation, power generation, and fuel cells. Fuel cell manufacturers increasingly prefer anion exchange membranes. This aside, manufacturers in the ion exchange membranes market see substantial opportunities in battery technology applications, notably zinc-air batteries and vanadium redox flow batteries.

The global opportunities in the ion exchange membranes market are projected to climb to ~US$ 1 Bn by 2027-end, garnering a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019 – 2027.

Analysts at Transparency Market Research assert that in post-COVID-19 era, players in the ion exchange membrane market should focus on realigning their strategic frameworks, including improving the onsite recovery of chemicals for heavy industries.

Key Findings of Ion Exchange Membrane Report

Of the various types of charges, anion exchange membranes held a sizable market share in 2018

Cation exchange membrane segment to clock a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019 – 2027

Of the various structures, heterogeneous structures to gain popularity in ion exchange membrane market

Geographically, Asia Pacific is the top market in 2018

Ion Exchange Membrane Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

One of the key factors for sales in the ion exchange membranes market pivots on the utilization of ion exchange membranes in wastewater treatment, both for commercial and industrial use. This is an increasing trend in industrialized nations.

Fuel cell manufacturers world over are increasingly utilizing attractive properties of AEMs, thus boosting the market.

Rising zinc-air battery applications is bolstering creation of opportunities for chemical manufacturers in the market. They are increasingly focused on improving the alkaline stability and conductivity in improving performance of ion exchange membranes

Strides in the industrial oil and gas-processing sector are spurring the demand for ion exchange membranes in the market

Growing demand for cation exchange membranes is underpinned by their cost-effectiveness and ease of production.

Demand for alkaline metal-air batteries to improve stability of electrical grids in energy sectors is boosting the market.

Key Impediments to Ion Exchange Membrane Market Stakeholders

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a huge snag on the chemical manufacturing sector. This has constrained the creation of new prospects in the ion exchange membranes market.

Degradation of cations in severe pH conditions present in fuel cells affects the performance of ion exchange membranes, and is thus is a key challenge.

The aforementioned challenge is likely to be addressed by players through intense research and development activities.

Microbe contamination of ion exchange membranes constrain their application in water filtration application, thus, creating a significant adverse impact on market growth.

Ion Exchange Membrane Market: Regional Landscape

On the regional front, Asia Pacific and North America have been lucrative markets. Of the two, the revenue in the former has been rising at remarkable pace in recent years. The Asia Pacific ion exchange membrane market held the leading share in 2018, and is expected to witness sizable opportunity in the next few years.

The growth of this regional market to a large extent can be attributed to the prospective demand for low-pressure ceramic membranes in water purification application. Further, governments in China, India, and Thailand have been making substantial investments in water purification and water desalination infrastructures to meet the demands for potable water among the populations.

The Ion Exchange Membrane Market can be segmented as follows:

Charge

Cation Exchange Membrane

Anion Exchange Membrane

Amphoteric Ion Exchange Membrane

Bipolar Ion Exchange Membrane

Mosaic Ion Exchange Membrane

Material

Hydrocarbon Membrane

Perfluorocarbon Membrane

Inorganic Membrane

Composite Membrane

Partially Halogenated Membrane

Structure

Homogenous Membrane

Heterogenous Membrane

Application

Electrodialysis

Electrolysis

Chromatographic Separation

Desalination

Wastewater Treatment

Radioactive Liquid Waste Treatment

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC



Egypt



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

