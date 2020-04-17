Utopia Global is Named a Finalist for 2020 SAP® Pinnacle Award in Platforms and Technology Category

MUNDELEIN, Ill., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Utopia Global, Inc. today announced that SAP has recognized it as a finalist for an SAP® Pinnacle Award in the Platforms and Technology (On-Premise) category. The annual SAP Pinnacle Awards acknowledge the contributions of leading SAP partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers meet their goals. Finalists and winners in 34 categories were chosen based on recommendations from the SAP field, customer feedback, and performance indicators.

"Utopia is honored to be recognized as a 2020 SAP Pinnacle Award Finalist in the Platform & Technology category. We view this is as a fantastic outcome of the teamwork, co-innovation, and strong go-to-market execution from Utopia, in partnership with SAP," said Arvind J. Singh, CEO at Utopia Global, Inc. "We also feel this success represents the importance that businesses around the world using SAP solutions place on building a strong foundation for data as they plan a move to SAP S/4HANA® and begin their digital transformation journeys. Utopia is proud to help customers with data analytics with an enterprise-wide data management and governance platform," added Singh.

Out of an ecosystem of over 21,000 SAP partners, the 2020 SAP Pinnacle Awards recognized only 68 finalists. Utopia has been supporting SAP customers for over 17 years with industry-leading data services, and for the past six years as an SAP Solution Extension partner. Focused on providing data-driven business solutions for asset intensive as well as retail and fashion industries, Utopia's solutions enable businesses using SAP solutions to reduce costs for their business, maximize operational performance, automate, streamline, and better leverage their technology investments.

Utopia is extremely proud to partner with SAP to offer SAP Master Data Governance, enterprise asset extension by Utopia (a data governance solution with pre-built integration enabling the governance of all master data domains required for the effective use of plant maintenance module for SAP ERP and maintenance management module for SAP S/4HANA®), SAP Asset Information Workbench by Utopia (a master data governance platform for monitoring, tracking, and managing structured and unstructured asset data among multiple systems-of-record, enterprise-wide) and SAP Master Data Governance, retail and fashion management extension by Utopia (a master data management solution including pre-configured data structures, industry templates, best practices, workflows, and user interfaces, specifically for retail master data objects).

With the SAP Pinnacle Awards, SAP shines a spotlight on its most distinguished partners that have demonstrated their commitment to teaming with SAP to help the best run SAP.

About Utopia

Utopia Global, Inc. is a leading global data solutions company. Utopia's full suite of propriety software and consulting services enable enterprise-class clients to build, fix, and sustain high integrity data that serves as the foundation for their digital transformation initiatives. As a worldwide SAP partner for master data governance, Utopia is a developer of solution extensions for SAP Master Data Governance. Utopia's solutions portfolio helps organizations migrate to SAP S/4HANA® leveraging MDG as the bridge, and maintain data integrity between digital twins, across multiple systems of record. With over 17 years of innovative breakthroughs, Utopia firmly believes that "Perfect Data is Perfectly Possible." For further information, please visit www.utopiainc.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

