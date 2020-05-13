Utopia India Donates 3,600 Food Kits to Migrant Workers as Part of COVID-19 Response

BENGALURU, India, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Utopia India Pvt Ltd, a Bengaluru, India based subsidiary of Utopia Global, Inc., and an SAP Solution Extension partner, distributed 3,600 individual food kits, providing essential living supplies to migrant workers living in Bengaluru.

In response to the COVID-19 global pandemic, Utopia Global launched a community support initiative called Utopia CARES (uCARES) focused on supporting the most severely disadvantaged individuals and families in its local communities.

"Utopia has a long history of contributing to our communities around the globe through our annual 'Joy of Giving' and other corporate and social responsibility initiatives. uCARES was created specifically in response to COVID-19 related challenges in our communities," said Narinder Singh, COO at Utopia Global, Inc. "The opportunity to support migrant families in their time of need was an honor, and the very least we can do to help our neighbors," said PN Subramanian, Global VP, HCM at Utopia Global, Inc.

In addition to supporting local community members and healthcare facilities, Utopia is also leveraging nearly two decades of data management expertise to offer health organizations complimentary data cross-referencing solutions. Powered by machine learning, these solutions accelerate the identification of critical equipment and supplies from vendors, and between hospitals, to allow for uninterrupted services and critical care.

Multimedia

Pictures of the food kit distribution

About Utopia

Utopia Global, Inc. is a leading global data solutions company. Utopia's full suite of propriety software and consulting services enable enterprise-class clients to build, fix, and sustain high integrity data that serves as the foundation for their digital transformation initiatives. As SAP's worldwide partner for master data governance, Utopia is the exclusive developer of solution extensions for SAP Master Data Governance. Utopia's solutions portfolio helps organizations migrate to SAP S/4HANA® leveraging MDG as the bridge, and maintain data integrity between digital twins, across multiple systems of record. With over 17 years of innovative breakthroughs, Utopia firmly believes that "Perfect Data is Perfectly Possible." For further information, please visit www.utopiainc.com.

All photos and videos are the sole property of Utopia Global, Inc. Utopia Global, Inc. provides express written consent for any or all of these images to be utilized, distributed and reproduced in association with the publication.

SAP, SAP S/4HANA, and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Utopia Global, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.utopiainc.com

