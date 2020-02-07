UTPlus Interactive Inc. announced the launch for the global service of "COSMICWARS-THE GALACTIC BATTLE"

The game, which was soft launched earlier, features unique artwork and an original scenario. The game system allows users to build their own strategic vessel by assembling ship parts to the user's preference and pioneer in post-apocalyptic space while battling various forces, space monsters, and other players.

The global version will feature more user customizable content by increasing communication with users through various social media channels and analyzing user feedback and game play data.

Ted Taeyeun Yoo (CEO) said, "Levering the experience we gained from successfully servicing Talion and Shadowblood, we will continue to listen to the user's opinions and service the game successfully with a long-term plan."

"COSMICWARS-THE GALACTIC BATTLE" was selected as a Top 3 game in the 2018 Google Indie Game Festival and awarded as the Indie Game of the Year. The developer is offering various events to celebrate the launch of its global service. More details are available on the official global Facebook page.

