UV Angel Announces Partnership with Pine Forge Academy to get students back to in-person learning

With large uncertainty surrounding what school will look like this upcoming academic year, Pine Forge Academy decided to invest in the UV Angel Air units to give parents, students and faculty an additional layer of protection once in-person learning commences. The units use patented UV-C light treatment technology to automatically and continuously treat the air for harmful viruses, bacteria and fungi.

"Providing solutions for academic institutions as they develop back-to-school plans is paramount work," said Tom Byrne, CEO of UV Angel. "We are proud to support Pine Forge Academy as it rethinks what a safe campus can look like moving forward."

During the 2019-2020 academic school year, Pine Forge Academy had 130 students living on campus. Pine Forge Academy anticipates welcoming students back to campus on August 24. In addition to UV Angel Air, the school has unrolled other precautionary measures, including requiring masks and social distancing, scrubbing and painting the entire campus and designating isolation rooms.

"We know how important it is to foster safe, in-person learning environments, especially during the critical high school academic years," said Pine Forge Academy Headmaster & Principal, H. Clifford Reynolds. "The decision to partner with UV Angel to install units across campus empowers us to continue providing a curriculum in a safe, caring environment and preparing students spiritually, intellectually, physically and socially."

With a modern integrated design, UV Angel Air combines standard in-ceiling lighting with a proprietary UV-C air treatment system. Air containing harmful viruses, bacteria and fungi are pulled into the sealed UV-C chamber where it is treated with high-intensity UV-C light. The clean, treated air is then returned to the room, where students can "breathe easier". By lowering the levels of harmful pathogens in the air, the risk of exposure is reduced.

UV Angel products come with a robust data platform that provides users the ability to track key performance indicators, access invaluable data and make well-informed decisions about pathogen and infection control. For more information on UV Angel and its product, please visit uvangel.com.

UV Angel is a pathogen control technology company that uses years of advanced research and development in ultraviolet light to help make the environments around us cleaner and safer by reducing harmful pathogens. Fully automated, patented and proven safe, the company's UV-C technology monitors and cleans the surfaces we touch and the air we breathe. UV Angel's technology is complemented by a proprietary data analytics platform that delivers critical insights and strategic advantages to leaders in healthcare, food service, corporate, education and many more industries. Learn more uvangel.com

