UV Angel Announces Partnership with Smile One Services to Launch Smile Safety Assurance™

With dentist offices considered high-risk environments during the current global pandemic, UV Angel's technology will help make Smile One Services' affiliate practices cleaner by using patented UV-C light treatment technology to automatically and continuously treat the air and surfaces for harmful viruses, bacteria and fungi.

"We believe rapid deployment of ultraviolet light technology in clinical environments like Smile Dental Partners is critical to help protect both patients and staff," said Tom Byrne, CEO of UV Angel. "We know the technology is effective at neutralizing harmful pathogens in the environment. As a West Michigan-based company, we are proud to help with this fight right in our own backyard."

All of Smile One Services' affiliate practices will be equipped with UV Angel technology, including Daydreams Procedure Center in Grand Rapids and all four Smile Dental Partners in Grand Haven, Grand Rapids, Holland, and North Muskegon. The installation should be completed in four to six weeks. This effort is part of the organization's new Smile Safety Assurance™ program which includes a thermal imaging AI temperature screening system and cloud-based monitoring and reporting of all practice pathogen control.

"We want our patients to feel comfortable when they walk through our doors," said Darren Riopelle DDS, founder and CEO of Smile One Services. "We know there's a lot of anxiety around COVID-19, and it's important – especially in a health care setting – to provide as many layers of protection as we can for our patients and staff. We believe UV Angel's technology is an excellent complement to our current cleaning and safety practices to help keep those who visit our practices safe."

The Smile One Services locations will be equipped with two different types of technology: UV Angel Air and UV Angel Adapt.

With a modern integrated design, UV Angel Air combines standard in-ceiling lighting with a proprietary UV-C air treatment system. Air containing dental aerosols are pulled into the sealed UV-C chamber where it is treated with high-intensity UV-C light. The clean, treated air is then returned to the room, where employees and patients can breathe easier. By lowering the levels of harmful pathogens in the air and on surfaces, the risk of exposure is reduced.

UV Angel Adapt uses an intelligent, automated UV-C light treatment platform to continuously monitor and safely treat high-touch surfaces hundreds of times per day. UV Angel Adapt can be attached to keyboards, touch screens and a wide range of other frequently touched surfaces.

UV Angel products come with a robust data platform that provides users the ability to track key performance indicators, access invaluable data and make well-informed decisions about pathogen and infection control. For more information on UV Angel and its product, please visit uvangel.com.

More About UV Angel

UV Angel is a pathogen control technology company that uses years of advanced research and development in ultraviolet light to help make the environments around us cleaner and safer by reducing harmful pathogens. Fully automated, patented and proven safe, the company's UV-C technology monitors and cleans the surfaces we touch and the air we breathe. UV Angel's technology is complemented by a proprietary data analytics platform that delivers critical insights and strategic advantages to leaders in healthcare, food service, corporate, education and many more industries. Learn more uvangel.com

More About Smile One Services

Smile One Services is West Michigan's only multi-specialty Dental Service Organization (DSO). Founded in 2018 by Dr. Darren Riopelle, Smile One Services supports both general and specialty dental practices throughout West Michigan, including Smile Dental Partners (a group of adult, pediatric, and orthodontic specialists) and Daydreams (Michigan's first pediatric center for general anesthesia dentistry). Smile One's in-house resource include a call center, insurance specialists, IT, business services, and cloud-based pathogen control monitoring. In 2020, Smile One created Smile Safety Assurance™, becoming the first DSO in the U.S. to add UV-C pathogen control technology to its practices. Learn more at SmileOneServices.com.

SOURCE UV Angel