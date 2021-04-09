UV Disinfection Equipment Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component, Power Rating, Application, End-User and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026
Apr 09, 2021, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UV Disinfection Equipment Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component (UV Lamps, Reactor Chambers), Power Rating (High, Medium, Low), Application (Water and Wastewater, Surface), End-User (Municipal, Residential), Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UV disinfection equipment market size is projected to reach USD 9.2 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 4.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2021 to 2026.
Extensive use of UV disinfection equipment in healthcare facilities for disinfecting the hospital environment is among the factors driving the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market.
Based on component, reactor chambers held the major share of the UV disinfection equipment market.
In 2020, reactor chambers held the largest share of the UV disinfection equipment market and are likely to continue to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Reactor chambers control the flow of water through the systems. They are responsible for adding the minimum dose of UV light to disinfect water, air, or surface, hence playing an important role in regulating the flow of water and UV dose in the system. Thus, they capture the major share of the UV disinfection equipment market.
Medium-power UV disinfection equipment segment to register highest CAGR from 2021-2026
The market for medium-power UV disinfection equipment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factor contributing to this growth is the surging adoption of UV LED-based disinfection equipment across various end-use applications. Additionally, UV LEDs offer a longer life compared with mercury UV lamps. Also, they are more robust and consume lesser power.
Water and wastewater disinfection application to register highest CAGR from 2021-2026.
The water and wastewater disinfection application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing stringent government regulations toward the safe and environmentally friendly treatment of water and wastewater attributed to the highest growth of the UV disinfection market for water and wastewater application across the world.
Based on end-users, the municipal segment held the major share of the UV disinfection equipment market.
In 2020, the municipal segment held the major share of the UV disinfection equipment market, and this trend will continue during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the higher penetration of UV disinfection equipment for treating water and supplying it to residential, commercial, and industrial purposes. Moreover, increasing concerns about environmental safety and the need for the proper disposal of toxic chemicals in water bodies have promoted the use of the UV-based water and wastewater disinfection process by municipal corporations.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on UV Disinfection Equipment Market
3.2 Realistic Scenario
3.3 Optimistic Scenario
3.4 Pessimistic Scenario
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Market
4.2 Market, by Component and Power Rating
4.3 Market, by Application
4.4 Market, by End-user
4.5 Market, by Region
4.6 Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Extensive Use of UV Disinfection Equipment in Healthcare Facilities for Disinfecting Hospital Environment
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for UV Disinfection Equipment to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic
5.2.1.3 Growing Concern Regarding Safe Drinking Water in Emerging Countries
5.2.1.4 Long Life and Low Power Consumption of Uvc Led-Based UV Disinfection Equipment
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lower Cost of Conventional Disinfectants Compared to UV Lights
5.2.2.2 Lack of Residual Ability of UV Disinfection Equipment
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Ultrapure Water
5.2.3.2 Growing Adoption of UV Disinfection Equipment for Water and Wastewater Treatment Worldwide
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Misconceptions Regarding UV Disinfection Systems
5.2.4.2 Expansion of UV Disinfection Equipment Manufacturing Facilities in Short Period of Time
5.3 Supply Chain Analysis
5.4 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business
5.4.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for UV Disinfection Equipment Market
5.5 UV Disinfection Equipment Ecosystem
5.6 Porter's Five Forces Model
5.7 Case Study
5.7.1 St. Francis Was Able to Achieve Its Goal of Meeting New Regulatory Limits by Using Xylem's UV Disinfection System
5.7.2 Wedeco UV Systems Helped French Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) to Save Energy and Reduce Maintenance
5.7.3 White Tanks Regional Water Treatment Facility Met Lt2 Rule Using UV Disinfection Solution from Trojan Technologies
5.7.4 Methodist Healthcare Systems Chose Uvc Germicidal Fixtures from American Ultraviolet
5.8 Technology Analysis
5.8.1 Key Technologies
5.8.1.1 Ultraviolet (UV) Light Technology
5.8.2 Adjacent Technologies
5.8.2.1 Uva Technology
5.9 Average Selling Price Analysis
5.10 Trade Analysis
5.10.1 Import Scenario
5.10.2 Export Scenario
5.11 Patent Analysis, 2015-2020
5.12 Tariffs and Regulations Related to UV Lamps
5.12.1 Tariffs
5.12.2 Regulatory Compliance
5.12.3 Standards
6 Different Deployment Modes Used for UV Disinfection Equipment
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Mobile
6.3 Wall Mounted
6.4 Others
7 UV Disinfection Equipment Market, by Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 UV Lamps
7.2.1 Mercury UV Lamps
7.2.1.1 Mercury UV Lamps Emit Varied Wavelengths
7.2.1.2 Low-Pressure Mercury UV Lamps
7.2.1.2.1 Low-Pressure Mercury UV Lamps Offer 12,000 Hours of Life and Convert Up to 40% of Electricity into Uvc
7.2.1.3 Medium-Pressure Mercury UV Lamps
7.2.1.3.1 Medium-Pressure Mercury UV Lamps are Extensively Used in Food & Beverages and Pharmaceuticals Industries
7.2.1.4 Amalgam Mercury UV Lamps
7.2.1.4.1 Amalgam Mercury UV Lamps are Able to Produce Three Times More UV Output Than Standard Low-Pressure Lamps of the Same Wavelength
7.2.2 Uvc LEDs
7.2.2.1 Shift Towards Mercury-Free UV Lamps Will Accelerate Demand for Uvc LEDs
7.2.3 Impact of COVID-19 on UV Disinfection Equipment Market for Components
7.3 Reactor Chambers
7.3.1 Reactor Chambers House UV Lamps and Sleeves in UV Disinfection Equipment
7.4 Quartz Sleeves
7.4.1 Quartz Sleeves Protect UV Lamps from External Environment
7.5 Controller Units
7.5.1 Controller Units Control Electrical Output in UV Disinfection Equipment
7.6 Others
8 UV Disinfection Equipment Market, by Power Rating
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Low
8.2.1 Low-Power UV Disinfection Equipment are Suitable for Residential and Commercial Applications
8.3 Medium
8.3.1 Medium-Power UV Disinfection Equipment are Deployed for Industrial and Commercial Applications
8.4 High
8.4.1 High-Power UV Disinfection Equipment are Mainly Used for Large-Scale Applications
8.5 Impact of COVID-19 on UV Disinfection Equipment, by Power Rating
9 UV Disinfection Equipment Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Water and Wastewater Disinfection
9.2.1 Water and Wastewater Disinfection Segment to Lead UV Disinfection Equipment Market During Forecast Period
9.3 Process Water Disinfection
9.3.1 High Demand for Pure Water in Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, and Food & Beverages Industries to Drive Growth of Process Water Disinfection Segment
9.4 Air Disinfection
9.4.1 Air Disinfection Segment to Significantly Contribute to Growth of Market
9.5 Surface Disinfection
9.5.1 Deployment of Overhead UV Systems for Surgical Suites to Propel Growth of Surface Disinfection Segment
9.6 Impact of COVID-19 on UV Disinfection Equipment Market, by Application
10 UV Disinfection Equipment Market, by End-user
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Residential
10.2.1 Growing Concerns Regarding Safety and Hygiene to Drive Growth of Residential Segment
10.3 Commercial
10.3.1 UV Disinfection Systems are Used in Commercial Segment Mainly to Treat Potable Water and Wastewater
10.4 Industrial
10.4.1 High Demand in Pharmaceuticals and Food & Beverages Industries to Boost Growth of UV Disinfection Equipment Market
10.5 Municipal
10.5.1 Municipal Segment to Play Major Role in Growth of Market During Forecast Period
10.6 Impact of COVID-19 on UV Disinfection Equipment, by End-user
11 Geographic Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 APAC
11.5 Rest of the World (Row)
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
12.2.1 Product Portfolio
12.2.2 Regional Focus
12.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint
12.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Growth Strategies
12.3 Five-Year Company Revenue Analysis
12.4 Market Share Analysis: Market, 2020
12.5 Market Evaluation Matrix
12.5.1 Star
12.5.2 Pervasive
12.5.3 Emerging Leaders
12.5.4 Participants
12.5.5 Company Footprint
12.6 Start-Up/ Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Matrix
12.6.1 Progressive Companies
12.6.2 Responsive Companies
12.6.3 Dynamic Companies
12.6.4 Starting Blocks
12.7 Competitive Situations and Trends
12.7.1 Product Launches and Expansions
12.7.2 Contracts
12.7.3 Acquisitions
12.7.4 Partnerships
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Xylem Inc.
13.1.2 Trojan Technologies
13.1.3 Halma Group
13.1.4 Kuraray Co., Ltd
13.1.5 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation
13.1.6 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
13.1.7 Atlantium Technologies Ltd.
13.1.8 American Ultraviolet
13.1.9 Hoenle Ag
13.1.10 Advanced Uv, Inc.
13.1.11 Lumalier Corporation
13.2 Other Key Players
13.2.1 Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd.
13.2.2 Hitech Ultraviolet Pvt. Ltd.
13.2.3 Uvo3 Ltd.
13.2.4 Suez Water Technologies & Solutions
13.2.5 UV Pure Technologies
13.2.6 Lit Company
13.2.7 Alfaa UV
13.2.8 Ultraaqua
13.2.9 Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty. Ltd. (AUVs)
13.2.10 S.I.T.A. Srl
13.3 Startup Ecosystem
13.3.1 Typhon Treatment Systems Ltd.
13.3.2 Aquatic Solutions
13.3.3 Integrated Aqua Systems, Inc.
13.3.4 Aquanetto Group GmbH
13.3.5 Nectar Solutions
14 Appendix
14.1 Discussion Guide
14.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
14.3 Available Customizations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ajg40?
