UV Disinfection Equipment Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component, Power Rating, Application, End-User and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026

The "UV Disinfection Equipment Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component (UV Lamps, Reactor Chambers), Power Rating (High, Medium, Low), Application (Water and Wastewater, Surface), End-User (Municipal, Residential), Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UV disinfection equipment market size is projected to reach USD 9.2 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 4.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2021 to 2026.

Extensive use of UV disinfection equipment in healthcare facilities for disinfecting the hospital environment is among the factors driving the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market.

Based on component, reactor chambers held the major share of the UV disinfection equipment market.

In 2020, reactor chambers held the largest share of the UV disinfection equipment market and are likely to continue to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Reactor chambers control the flow of water through the systems. They are responsible for adding the minimum dose of UV light to disinfect water, air, or surface, hence playing an important role in regulating the flow of water and UV dose in the system. Thus, they capture the major share of the UV disinfection equipment market.

Medium-power UV disinfection equipment segment to register highest CAGR from 2021-2026

The market for medium-power UV disinfection equipment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factor contributing to this growth is the surging adoption of UV LED-based disinfection equipment across various end-use applications. Additionally, UV LEDs offer a longer life compared with mercury UV lamps. Also, they are more robust and consume lesser power.

Water and wastewater disinfection application to register highest CAGR from 2021-2026.

The water and wastewater disinfection application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing stringent government regulations toward the safe and environmentally friendly treatment of water and wastewater attributed to the highest growth of the UV disinfection market for water and wastewater application across the world.

Based on end-users, the municipal segment held the major share of the UV disinfection equipment market.

In 2020, the municipal segment held the major share of the UV disinfection equipment market, and this trend will continue during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the higher penetration of UV disinfection equipment for treating water and supplying it to residential, commercial, and industrial purposes. Moreover, increasing concerns about environmental safety and the need for the proper disposal of toxic chemicals in water bodies have promoted the use of the UV-based water and wastewater disinfection process by municipal corporations.

