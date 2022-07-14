UV Disinfection Equipment Market worth $9.1 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO , July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Component (UV Lamps, Reactor Chambers, Quartz Sleeves, Controller Units), Power Rating (High, Medium, Low), Application, End-user (Municipal, Residential, Industrial, Commercial) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the UV disinfection equipment market is projected to grow from USD 5.0 billion in 2022 to USD 9.1 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2027. The key factors fueling the growth of this market include extensive use of UV disinfection equipment in healthcare facilities for disinfecting hospital environment, increasing demand for UV disinfection equipment to combat COVID-19 pandemic, intensifying concerns regarding safe drinking water in emerging countries, and long life and low power consumption of UVC LED-based UV disinfection equipment.

UV lamps is projected to grow at the fastest rate for UV disinfection equipment market during the forecast period

The market for UV lamps is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. UV lamps are core components of UV disinfection equipment. The major factor contributing to the growth of this segment is the high adoption of UV LEDs in UV disinfection equipment. UV LEDs offer the advantages of longer life expectancy and lower power consumption, which has favored their adoption on a large scale. UV lamps have a lifetime of 8,000 to 10,000 hours or 1 year, whereas UV LEDs can achieve 25,000, 40,000, or even 100,000 hours. Most of the UV disinfection systems in the market come with annual lamp replacement to ensure reliable disinfection performance. UV disinfection equipment used in industrial and municipal applications employ multiple UV lamps in a single system, which is expected to drive the market for UV lamps in the near future.

Water and wastewater disinfection application for UV disinfection equipment market is expected to hold major share during the forecast period.

The water and wastewater disinfection segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. This leading position is attributed to the rising concern regarding water and wastewater treatment among governments across the world. The water and wastewater treated by UV disinfection equipment do not contain any harmful chemicals and are environmentally friendly. This has contributed significantly to the growth of the market. The highest market share of the UV disinfection equipment market for water & wastewater application across the world is attributed to the increasing implementation of stringent government regulations pertaining to safe and environmentally friendly treatment of water and wastewater.

Municipal end user is projected to grow at the fastest rate for UV disinfection equipment market during the forecast period

In municipal facilities, UV-based disinfection systems are used as a final stage in the drinking water treatment to disinfect the water by inactivating and eliminating microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, and pathogens. UV-based disinfection systems are comparatively more efficient than chlorine as they eliminate chlorine-resistant microorganisms too, even with a low dose. The increasing concern toward preserving natural resources by using an environmentally friendly disinfection solution for the treatment of water and wastewater in rivers and natural springs is among the main reasons driving the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market in the municipal segment. Moreover, UV disinfection equipment offer flexibility and lower operational cost, which makes them suitable for municipal water and wastewater treatment. Municipal corporations across the world are adopting UV disinfection equipment for water and wastewater treatment.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate for UV disinfection equipment market during the forecast period

The UV disinfection equipment market in Asia pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as government bodies in this region are working extensively to treat water and wastewater to reduce the issue of less availability of drinking water. Many projects have been planned to install UV disinfection equipment to treat water and wastewater in the region. For instance, the Clean Ganga Project deploy UV disinfection equipment offered by Trojan Technologies. Berson UV, a Halma Group company, has supplied UV disinfection equipment to several municipal projects in Australia for the treatment of water and wastewater. The increasing focus of governments on the treatment of water and wastewater is expected to drive the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, the high adoption rate of UV technology in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India, along with the increasing number of startups dealing in UV technology, drives the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market in Asia Pacific.

Xylem Inc. (US), Trojan Technologies (UK), Halma Group (UK), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation (US), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (US), Advanced UV, Inc. (US), American Ultraviolet (US), Atlantium Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Hoenle AG (Germany), and Lumalier Corporation (US) are the key players in the UV disinfection equipment market. These players are increasingly undertaking strategies such as product launches and development, expansions, partnerships, contracts, and acquisitions to increase their market share.

