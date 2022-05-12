UV Lamp Market Size to Grow by USD 2.16 billion | 43% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

May 12, 2022, 21:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "UV Lamp Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 17.60% in 2021 at a CAGR of 19.39% during the forecast period. The low cost of ownership of UV LEDs is driving the UV lamp market growth. However, factors such as health hazards associated with UV lamps may challenge the market growth.
Vendor Insights
The UV lamp market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Alpha-Cure Ltd.
- American Air and Water Inc.
- Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp.
- Danaher Corp.
- Heraeus Holding GmbH
- IST Metz GmbH
- OSRAM GmbH
- Signify NV
- UV-technik international ltd
- Xylem Inc.
Segmentation Analysis
The report is segmented by product (mercury-based UV lamps and UV LEDs), application (UV curing, water and air purification, tanning, analytical instruments, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
The UV LEDs segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The need for cost-effective instruments will drive the penetration of UV LEDs across industries, which will reduce the demand for mercury-based UV lamps.
APAC led the UV lamp market in 2021, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest growth due to factors such as high demand for UV curing equipment and technology.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The low cost of ownership of UV LEDs is driving the growth of the UV lamp market. UV LEDs eliminate the need for a secondary lens. They also have a large lifespan compared to traditional mercury lamps. UV LEDs have a compact size, low heat dissipation, zero warm-up time, low energy consumption, enhanced durability, and low maintenance expense. These features lead to cost savings of up to 50% for end-users, thus reducing the total cost of ownership. These factors will contribute to the growing adoption of UV LEDs among end-users for various applications.
The health hazards associated with UV lamps will challenge the UV lamp market during the forecast period. UV lamps emit UV rays that are harmful to humans. They can cause damage to an individual's eyes and skin. Elongated exposure to their radiation can cause skin cancer in humans. Stringent regulations have been enforced by regulatory bodies for safety purposes, which becomes a bottleneck in the growth process. Moreover, the adoption of mercury-based UV lamps is contributing to health hazards, as mercury is emitted from these lamps. Thus, global intergovernmental organizations are taking initiatives to curb the adoption of mercury-based lights by banning them.
