UV-Light Face Mask: SGS Labs Validates UV-C in UVMask Inactivates 96% of H1N1 Influenza Virus in 0.08 sec

In cooperation with SGS laboratory, UM Systems, the company behind the world's first antiviral face mask with a patented Sterile-Vortex™ active UV-C sterilization that purifies the air as you breathe, have conducted a test to validate the effectiveness of UV-C technology used for UVMask on the inactivation of H1N1 influenza virus.

Featuring the most powerful, ozone-free UV-C sterilization technology on the market, the world's first antiviral and anti-pollution face mask provides 8-hours of complete daily protection on a single charge and eliminates >99.9% of airborne pathogens

An SGS report dated October 15th, 2020 validates the effectiveness of UM Systems' Sterile-Vortex in UVMask on inactivating H1N1, the virus that caused the 2009 swine flu pandemic, in just 0.08 seconds. This is, by far, the most effective and speedy result presented in a UV-C consumer product.

"Being the first active UV-C antiviral mask on the market, we are very thrilled about the exciting lab result of 0.08 seconds, a mere one-twelfth of a second. The current test results show that the virus was completely inactivated in a blink of an eye," said Boz Zou, CEO of UM Systems.

These initial findings suggest that UVMask is also effective against airborne viruses, including Sars-Cov-2, the novel coronavirus that's responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, as the dosage to inactivate the Sars-Cov-2 virus is similar to that of the H1N1 influenza virus.

About UM Systems

UM is an optical science and biotech startup based in Colorado, USA. UM's focus is to apply the latest cutting edge UVC, far UVC and laser technologies in medical and health research & applications.

