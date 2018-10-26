UVA Darden Ranked No. 1 Education Experience in the World for 8th Straight Year

The Economist named Darden's full-time MBA program No. 9 in the world, an increase from No. 10 the prior year. Darden further received Top 10 rankings in salary and student rating of faculty and alumni effectiveness, among other categories.

The Economist's ranking takes into account a number of factors that are central to the Darden mission, including student and alumni experience, career advancement and a supportive alumni network.

Standout Darden rankings and ratings in the Which MBA? list include:

No. 1 for "Education Experience"

No. 1 for "Student Rating of Faculty"

No. 1 for "Overseas Study Trips Score"

No. 3 for "Student Rating of Program"

No. 3 for "Student Rating of Culture and Classmates"

No. 3 for "Personal Development and Educational Experience"

No. 9 for "Student Rating of Alumni Effectiveness"

No. 10 for "Post-MBA Salary"

"At Darden, we are intensely proud and fiercely protective of our unique student-centric culture and quality of the transformational classroom experience," said Dean Scott Beardsley. "It is gratifying to earn the No. 1 ranking for education experience for the eighth straight year, as well as the No. 1 ratings for faculty quality and global study opportunities in other areas key to the Darden mission."

One of Darden's hallmarks is a supportive and diverse community that encourages its members to collaborate and excel, which helps create the School's culture of mutual respect and positive intent. The transformative culture can be seen in the No. 3 global ranking for personal development and educational experience.

About the University of Virginia Darden School of Business

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business delivers the world's best business education experience to prepare entrepreneurial, global and responsible leaders through its MBA, Ph.D. and Executive Education programs. Darden's top-ranked faculty is renowned for teaching excellence and advances practical business knowledge through research. Darden was established in 1955 at the University of Virginia, a top public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

