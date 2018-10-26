UVA Darden Tops Financial Times Global MBA Ranking for Management and Corporate Social Responsibility

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In its Global MBA Ranking 2019, Financial Times named the University of Virginia Darden School of Business the No. 1 MBA program in the world for General Management and Corporate Social Responsibility.

Driven by the School's commitment to teaching on topics including ethical, social and environmental issues, Darden becomes the first MBA program ranked atop the list for Corporate Social Responsibility — a new component of the Financial Times ranking introduced this year.

Home to the Institute for Business in Society and Olsson Center for Applied Ethics, as well as pioneering research and fields of study defining business' role in society, such as business ethics, stakeholder theory, impact investing, sustainable innovation, social impact and Giving Voice to Values, Darden is a pioneer among MBA programs globally incorporating ethics, responsible leadership and corporate social responsibility throughout its entire core curriculum.

Student-run clubs such as Net Impact, Darden Capital Management, the Impact Investing Club and many others provide additional avenues for students to pursue their passion and professional development in key fields of sustainable business.

For the sixth time in seven years, Financial Times named Darden No. 1 in the world for general management, based on alumni ratings of MBA programs.

The pair of No. 1 rankings highlighted Darden's rise in the FT Global MBA Ranking 2019. The School was also ranked:

No. 12 MBA program in the U.S. (up five spots from 2018)

No. 23 MBA program in the world (up nine spots from 2018)

No. 11 in the world for career services (up three spots from 2018)

The Financial Times ranking is built on 20 inputs grouped into four areas: Career Outcomes, Diversity, Research, International Experience and Corporate Social Responsibility. The inputs come from a survey of Class of 2015 alumni, plus two years of trailing data from the classes of 2013 and 2014, and data provided by the School based on the recently graduated Class of 2018, the newly arrived Class of 2020 and current metrics.

About the University of Virginia Darden School of Business

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business delivers the world's best business education experience to prepare entrepreneurial, global and responsible leaders through its MBA, Ph.D. and Executive Education programs. Darden's top-ranked faculty is renowned for teaching excellence and advances practical business knowledge through research. Darden was established in 1955 at the University of Virginia, a top public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

