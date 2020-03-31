UVeye Is Providing Vehicle-Safety Inspections For Emergency Fleets

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An Israeli company has developed contact-free, emergency-vehicle inspection systems equipped with thermal sensors that not only can detect critical vehicle-safety problems, but also can identify drivers and passengers with fevers through car windshields.

UVeye is offering to equip health-related fleet operators with vehicle-inspection equipment on a not-for-profit basis during the current COVID-19 crisis. Ambulance and police fleets, as well as delivery services for food and medical equipment, all would be eligible for assistance.

"Our technology can help fleet operators maintain their vehicles in safe operating condition without the need for 'hands on' testing or inspection," said Amir Hever, UVeye's founder and CEO. "As crisis conditions ease, we also will be able to assist car dealers, independent garages and vehicle rental agencies in setting up inspection lanes that can ensure that their mechanics are not exposed to the virus."

Hever added that UVeye hoped its vehicle-inspection technology could assist federal, state and local government officials who are attempting to speed up the process of identifying people infected by the COVID-19 virus.

Equipped with infrared thermal-imaging technology to detect body temperatures from a distance of several meters or more, UVeye systems could help health-care professionals rapidly identify individuals who might require additional COVID-19 testing or treatment.

Vehicle-inspection systems equipped with thermal sensors, for example, could be installed at emergency drive-through lanes set up at hospitals, health care facilities and other community locations to test for potential coronavirus victims.

Hever said that his company is prepared to help equip drive-through check points in critical locations throughout the United States within the next week, adding that UVeye already has orders for the installation of contactless inspection systems with thermal sensor technology at several locations in both the UK and the U.S.

UVeye is known for the development of artificial-intelligence systems to identify threats at security checkpoints and border crossings, as well as systems to detect vehicle quality issues at dealerships and on new-car assembly lines.

With headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and Tel Aviv, UVeye currently is working with six major car makers to install vehicle-inspection systems on assembly lines and at dealerships. The company's advanced vehicle-inspection technology was shown for the first time in North America at CES 2020 in Las Vegas.

About UVeye

UVeye's technology initially was developed for the security industry to detect weapons, explosives and other threats. The company later saw an opportunity to use its expertise in machine-learning, artificial intelligence, algorithm development and camera technology to solve quality-related challenges within the automotive industry. More information is available at www.uveye.com.

SOURCE UVeye

Related Links

http://www.uveye.com

