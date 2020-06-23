UVeye Names Two Executives to Lead its North American Operations Group

CLEVELAND, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UVeye, an Israeli supplier of contact-free vehicle-inspection systems, has named two executives to head its North American management team for the launch of cost-saving products designed for car dealers, used-car auction houses and major vehicle fleets.

Glenn Hemminger joins UVeye as managing director of North American Operations, and Bob Rich will be North American sales director. The company recently announced plans to establish new offices in Ohio and New York and expects to open production and warehouse facilities in the U.S. next year.

Sites under consideration for future UVeye production facilities include locations in Michigan, Ohio and Texas, as well as several locations in the southeastern United States.

A West Point graduate, Hemminger had been director of international business development at Cleveland-based Dealer Tire. He previously had served in senior management positions at Cliffs Natural Resources and Gas Natural Inc.

Prior to joining UVeye, Rich had been a regional sales manager at Frogdata, a provider of advanced data analytics platforms for car dealerships. His sales and marketing experience includes work at DealerSocket, CDK Global, Cars.com and The Cleveland Plain Dealer.

"Hemminger and Rich bring us a wealth of retail automotive experience and will be focused on successfully introducing UVeye products to a broad range of new- and used-car dealerships, vehicle auction houses and major fleets," said Amir Hever, the company's co-founder and CEO. "The deep-learning technology embedded in our inspection systems identifies exterior and underbody defects within seconds, while significantly improving profit margins and customer satisfaction levels."

A resident of Mentor, Ohio, Hemminger holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, and a master's degree in business administration from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Rich lives in Chardon, Ohio, and holds bachelor's and master's degrees in business administration from the University of Akron in Akron, Ohio.

UVeye's vehicle-inspection systems are equipped with high-speed cameras and artificial-intelligence technology to check for sheet metal damage, underbody component problems and tire wear. Its technology also is used by automakers to improve manufacturing quality and by security professionals to detect bombs, weapons and other onboard-vehicle threats.

The company's 360-degree Atlas quality-control technology was shown for the first time in North America earlier this year at CES 2020 in Las Vegas.

Equipped with software developed for use by car dealerships, Atlas systems are able to capture paint and sheet-metal defects, component damage, missing parts and other quality-related issues within seconds.

"Our deep-learning technology will dramatically change how dealers, major fleet operators and used-vehicle auctions inspect vehicles," Hever predicted. "We already are working with a number of car manufacturers and vehicle-resale businesses in Europe and the Asia Pacific region."

He noted that UVeye systems are based on a unique combination of proprietary algorithms, cloud architecture, sensor fusion, artificial intelligence and machine-learning technologies that will help standardize and speed up new- and used-vehicle inspection processes.

In addition to Atlas, other break-through products UVeye has developed for fleets and vehicle aftermarket use include:

Helios – An underbody scanning system that captures problems such as frame damage and fluid leaks, as well as brake and exhaust system issues.

Artemis – Camera-based technology that automatically identifies tire specifications and checks for quality issues, including tread wear and sidewall flaws.

The company's technology initially was developed for the security industry to detect weapons, explosives, illegal drugs and other contraband. Today its inspection systems are in place at hundreds of high-security locations throughout the world and have generated millions of vehicle scans.

"We currently have several major automotive- and security-industry pilot programs underway in North America," Hever concluded. "Combined with development projects underway in Japan and Europe, we expect those programs will lead to a significant amount of new business over the next 12-24 months."

About UVeye

The company develops and provides automated inspection systems for vehicles, powered by artificial intelligence and proprietary hardware.

UVeye's deep-learning-driven platforms provide an objective, scalable and efficient standard for identifying problems as a vehicle moves through the automotive lifecycle. UVeye's anomaly detection and quality-control solutions support OEM assembly-line and paint shop operations, as well as aftermarket applications, including systems for insurance providers, fleet managers, rental agencies, dealerships and used-vehicle auctions.

UVeye's first line of products, deployed all over the world in homeland-security and defense markets, allows customers to automatically scan, detect and identify anomalies, modifications or foreign objects in the undercarriage of virtually any vehicle.

The company today is setting new standards for vehicle inspection in the automotive and security industries by changing basic approaches to vehicle inspection through automated processes, improved accuracy and standardized inspection systems. Additional information is available at www.uveye.com.

