UX Wealth Partners names Marc van Rijssen as Director of Operations

DENVER, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UX Wealth Partners has named Marc van Rijssen as its Director of Operations. Mr. van Rijssen brings an impressive resume and wealth of experience to UX in broker/dealer and trading operations within start-ups and multi-billion dollar organizations.

"I've had the pleasure of knowing Marc for over 15 years and was always struck by his professionalism, willingness to challenge the status quo, and the ability to work across multiple teams and departments. As we continue to embrace technology and push the boundaries within wealth management, we knew Marc was the ideal candidate based on his depth of knowledge and relationships as it pertains to technology and automation," said Kyle Wiggs, CEO of UX Wealth Partners.

"I strongly believe in the vision that Kyle and UX have created. After 20 years in the business, I couldn't say no to the opportunity to bring together my experience and leverage my professional network. I'm truly honored to be part of the team to help see that vision through."

Said Kyle, "Marc has consistently demonstrated the ability to streamline business operations that drive growth and increase efficiency. We're excited to have him as we continue to establish UX as the destination for advisors looking for a partner within the RIA community that prioritizes their business and partners with them to help distinguish their brand in a crowded industry."

Mr. van Rijssen started in the financial services industry in 1999. He earned his BA in mathematics from Hobart College and holds FINRA Series 7, 24, 57, and 63 securities licenses. Marc was previously Head of Trading at Curian Capital and Head of Portfolio Operations at EQIS Capital Management.

About UX Wealth Partners: After more than 30 years of advisor interactions, the founders of UX Wealth couldn't find a comprehensive solution that met today's advisors' needs. UX Wealth is a turnkey asset management platform that provides technology-powered investment portfolios. It includes an integrated tech stack that incorporates model management, financial planning, risk analysis, a CRM, full trading, billing, and rebalancing support. The entire platform is private labeled to each affiliated firm.

To learn more, please visit uxwp.com or contact Kyle Wiggs at [email protected].

