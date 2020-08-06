UXReactor Hires Tom Walter as VP of Creative eXperiences

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning eXperience design and strategic consultancy UXReactor announced today the addition of Tom Walter to its leadership team.

As the first Creative Director at both eBay and PayPal with over two decades of eXperience, Tom stands at the forefront of Silicon Valley design innovation.

UXReactor

"Tom's led some of the most impactful creative teams in the Valley. We welcome his leadership as we continue to catalyze transformations for businesses through a deep understanding of user interaction with their products and services," says Satyam Kantamneni, UXReactor co-founder and Managing Partner.

Determined to deliver on UXReactor's rigorous design philosophy and creative excellence across its portfolio of engagements, Tom plans to "elevate the creative firepower that exists within the organization." "I am fortunate to have the opportunity to lead a diverse creative team at UXReactor, surrounded by passion, diligence, and intelligence," Tom says. "Together, we'll look beyond screens, buttons, wireframes, and apps to engage the next generation of eXperiences."

Along with eBay and PayPal, Tom held multiple design leadership positions since 1995 including at 11 Main (an Alibaba company), Turnitin, and Blume Global. He's earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from C.C.A. and served as adjunct professor at the Academy of Arts teaching new media and advertising. Tom lives in the Bay Area with his wife and four children, all named after favorite writers.

About UXReactor:

UXReactor is Silicon Valley's best-kept secret, having impacted organizations from Fortune 500 to back-of-napkin startups. It catalyzes beloved eXperiences designed with deep empathy and understanding. It starts with PragmaticUX, a proven process to unlock design solutions to business problems that are consistent, replicable, measurable, and scalable.

Contact:

Elinor Chang

UXReactor

+1 888 897 3228

[email protected]

Related Images

tom-walter.jpeg

Tom Walter

SOURCE UXReactor