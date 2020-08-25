UXReactor is Recognized on Inc. 5000 With 174% Revenue Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UXReactor, an award-winning eXperience design and strategy consultancy, ranks No. 2,383 on the Inc. 5000 list, the prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Five years since its founding, it is the fastest-growing specialized UX design firm in the U.S., an impressive feat that reflects the culmination of its best-in-class design solutions and the loyalty of its client partners, as well as the dedication of its teammates.

UXReactor

With 45 diverse consultants across three continents, UXReactor has impacted businesses of all sizes and solved design challenges such as reimagining digital eXperiences grounded in deep user understanding and evangelizing an eXperience-centric culture throughout organizations.

"We are honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list as it reflects the amount of hard work over the past few years. It is also a testament to the tremendous trust that our client partners have placed in us in solving their meaty business problems," says Satyam Kantamneni, UXReactor co-founder and Managing Partner.

What sets UXReactor apart from other design consultancies is its pragmatic approach to solving design problems with strategy and governance every step of the way. "Our proprietary framework, PragmaticUX, has been instrumental in fueling our growth as we help drive measurable impact for our client partners," said Prasad Kantamneni, co-founder, UXReactor.

"It has been an incredible journey working with some of the finest people and organizations in the Silicon Valley. And, our growth doesn't stop here as we remain focused on our vision and continue to catalyze transformations for businesses through human-centered eXperience design," Satyam remarked.

