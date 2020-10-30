UXReactor is the 52nd Fastest-Growing Private Company in the San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UXReactor, an award-winning user eXperience (UX) design and strategy consulting firm, announced that it was recognized as the 52nd fastest-growing private company in the San Francisco Bay Area. The San Francisco Business Times' 'Fast 100' list ranks private companies based on sustained growth over the past three years, a prestigious recognition that reflects business success.

"Being recognized as a high growth organization in a city synonymous with world-class innovation is a proud recognition for us at UXReactor. The pandemic expedited the need for digitization globally and UXReactor emerged as the critical partner to tackle the next frontier of digital transformation by eXperientially transforming products, services, and organizations to accelerate business growth," says Satyam Kantamneni, UXReactor co-founder and Managing Partner.

Over the past five years, UXReactor has developed a pragmatic and user-centric playbook for eXperience design that empowers the team to spearhead innovation with the right mix of People, Process, and Environment. With a global presence across three continents, a dynamic team, and its proprietary framework called 'PragmaticUXTM, UXReactor has impacted over 30 organizations, revolutionized digital eXperiences, and driven business impacts such as higher user adoption, satisfaction, retention, efficiency, and engagement.

This recognition comes hot on the heels of being recognized on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list with 174% Revenue growth over three years; featured on the Top 10 User Experience "UX" agencies list in San Francisco by The Manifest; included on the Top 10 Change Management Consulting firms list by Clutch; and honored by Fast Company's Innovation by Design award.

"Our accolades serve as motivation for us as we strive to be the best. We want to be the driving force that transforms businesses into human-centric, design-focused organizations that thrive in today's user-centric eXperience economy," remarked Satyam.

UXReactor is a specialized User Experience (UX) design and strategic consultancy. We are Silicon Valley's best-kept secret, having impacted organizations from fortune 500 companies to back of napkin startups. We catalyze beloved eXperiences designed with deep empathy and understanding. It starts with PragmaticUX, a proven process to unlock design solutions to business problems that are consistent, replicable, measurable, and scalable.

