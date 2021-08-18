UXReactor Recognized by Inc. 5000 for Second Year in a Row

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UXReactor, an award-winning Experience design and strategy consultancy, was recognized for the second year in a row as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States by Inc. 5000. The company sustained its notable momentum in the national rankings, achieving 3063 in ranking and 124 percent revenue growth over the past three years.

UXReactor continues to fuel growth at organizations it partners with by creating user-centered experiences. Located across three continents, the UXReactor team of 50 members has been handpicked from over 20 different educational backgrounds. Their diverse backgrounds enable UXReactor to solve complex problems in unique ways, thereby creating value for its client-partners.

"Today's customers demand great experiences, not more features," said UXReactor Managing Partner and Chief Experience Officer Satyam Kantamnemi. "As we've seen, the pandemic has forced many companies to undergo digital transformations, but digitized products alone aren't enough to satisfy this generation of customers. Experience is the next frontier of disruption and we help organizations navigate and thrive in this new paradigm."

Inc. 5000 recognizes the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. This prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has since become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success and the place where future household names first make their mark. UXReactor was first named to the list in 2020.

In 2021, UXReactor has welcomed new clients-partners and expanded the scope of its ongoing engagements. Most recently, UXReactor celebrated its cybersecurity client-partner CloudKnox's recent acquisition by Microsoft.

"Inc. 5000 is a wonderful recognition of where we are and where we have been," Kantamnemi added. "And, our growth doesn't stop here. As we continue to grow our business and our partnerships, we remain committed to creating experiences that people love and fuel business growth through user experience design."

UXReactor transforms B2B enterprises through the practice of user-centered experience design. With 50 employees across 3 offices in the United States, India and Colombia, UXReactor has created gains for organizations of all sizes, from Fortune 500 companies to back-of-the-napkin startups. Its dedicated team formulates a deep understanding of its client-partners' businesses, products and their goals. UXReactor believes the success of its client-partners is the most significant measure of its success, so the company strives to help them reach significant business milestones and win coveted awards. For more information, please visit https://uxreactor.com

