UZ Announces Phase 2 Of Its Soho Flagship

UZ 19 Howard will keep its museum-style viewing room, which will be transformed into a curated space displaying 42 vastly diverse props that explore the multiplicity of the color black.

7 UNIVERSALLY FLATTERING SHADES



At first glance, 7 SHADES OF BLACK may look similar, but upon closer inspection, each universally flattering shade reveals a unique tone and finish. From matte to metallic, green, navy, and red undertones, all are a highly unexpected twist on the traditional notion of classic black.

UZ 19 HOWARD



UZ's Soho location is a landmarked building. It was important to the founders to honor the building's history. The exterior has all but remained true to its original form, and the interior is ultramodern. Old meets new, in a transparent, fluid and light-filled space that feels like nothing else in NYC.

19 Howard Street

New York, NY 10013

ABOUT THE COMPANY



UZ is a Japanese-born beauty brand, formed eight years ago by two childhood friends who had no experience in the beauty industry, a fact which enabled them to see the industry through fresh eyes. By virtue of their situation, they listened to customers, rather than industry members, with an open mind. As outsiders to the beauty industry, the founders observed many frames set by the established beauty corporations and aspired to redevelop the systems in place instead of following them, thus determining the brand's philosophy: UNFRAME THE BEAUTY. UZ is pronounced: Oo-zoo".

AVAILABILITY

7 SHADES OF BLACK will be available at www.UZ.team starting September 9th and at the phase 2 opening of UZ 19 Howard in NYC on September 6th for $16 each.

UZ 19 HOWARD, New York NY 10013 opens on September 6th – 30th, 2019

HOURS: 11.30am - 8.30pm Mon-Fri / 11am - 8pm Sat / 11am - 7pm Sun

