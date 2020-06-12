UZPM swiftly grows its portfolio of safety-related products

PERM, Russia, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dmitry Makhonin, acting Governor for Perm Region visited production facilities of the Ural Plant of Deicing Materials (UZPM) and was briefed on the progress of its development. Due to the high market demand for its products, this plant in Perm is undergoing a vast expansion, in which both private and government financing is involved. UZPM's Bionord line of deicers is in high demand in over 50 large cities in Russia. Besides, Bionord is now available for summer use as well: brand-new Bionord Detergent for roadways with bactericidal effect, and Bionord Anti-dust solution for urban infrastructure.

"We always take the end result as the ultimate goal of our R&D: will this improve people's lives? And, as long as it does, we proceed with taking our new concept out of the lab and into the field, see how markets will react. At the time when we all must take part in the fight against an invisible adversary, a vicious new virus, I am just proud that we had something functional to contribute." – said UZPM's founder, Rustam Gilfanov when referring to his newest product: Bionord detergent for roadways with sanitizing properties. Since licensing was obtained, the orders for this product soared.

Other Bionord product share this trait: Bionord deicers were praised for their efficiency at temperatures down to -20C and noted for a significant reduction of adverse effects on the environment, and reports of much-improved winter accident statistics started pouring in from the cities where they switched to Bionord. Likewise, Bionord Avia, an ultra-dependable deicer is being used on tarmacs on the growing number of Russia's airports.

Dmitry Makhonin emphasized the importance of the plant's expansion. "New projects give us new jobs, which is especially important now, they provide revenues to the budget. The regional authorities, for their part, provide support: first of all, soft loans and other types of funding. The synergy between state power and large business allows us to build modern production facilities and develop business, – said Dmitry Makhonin. – At the UZPM site, we see an example of the import substitution in the making. This is an exclusive production for Russia, which speaks of the potential of the Perm Territory."

Ural Plant of Deicing Materials (UZPM) was founded in 2007 by a Perm entrepreneur Rustam Gilfanov, now a recognized expert in the field of winter road maintenance. Today UZPM is the largest Russian manufacturer of modern multicomponent eco-friendly deicing materials and applications. The flagship product of the enterprise – a multicomponent deicer "Bionord". The efficiency and safety of UZPM products are confirmed by the leading transport, medical, and other research institutes and the state environmental authorities.

About UZPM

Ural Plant of Deicing Materials (UZPM) was founded in 2007 in Russia, by a Perm entrepreneur Rustam Gilfanov, now a recognized expert in the field of winter road maintenance. Today UZPM is the largest Russian manufacturer of modern multicomponent eco-friendly deicing materials and applications.

The flagship product of the enterprise – a multicomponent "Bionord" – is produced using innovative and unique technology called "single granule," which was developed based on the most advanced technologies available as well as world-wide research of deicers.

Bionord products are intended for winter and off-season maintenance of roads and sidewalks, airports and other infrastructure facilities. There are special products in the lineup, formulated to melt ice in temperatures below -25C (-13F), and operate safely on concrete (cement) and metal surfaces, such as steel. Bionord products are deployed to combat winter slippery conditions throughout the Russian Federation and outside the country.

Efficiency and safety of UZPM products are confirmed by the leading transport, medical and other research institutes and the state environmental authorities.

Press Contact:

Denis Balakirev

+7 (916) 051 7051

[email protected]

https://en.uzpm.ru

SOURCE UZPM