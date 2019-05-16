UZURV, Adaptive Transportation Company, Raises $5 Million Series A Financing

RICHMOND, Va., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UZURV Holdings, Inc. (UZURV), a technology company focused on the ADA and Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) markets, announced today that it closed a $5 million series A financing round. The funding will be used to accelerate the company's nationwide expansion and continue development of its Mobility Platform to lower the cost and improve accessibility of safe and reliable transportation.

The financing was led by former Admiral Group CEO, Henry Engelhardt and his wife Diane Briere de l'isle-Engelhardt. Henry Engelhardt serves on UZURV's Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to report that we have closed our Series A financing," said UZURV CEO, John Donlon. "We appreciate Henry and Diane's support and look forward to their continued involvement as we build UZURV into a market leader through transformative solutions that are truly life changing."

Donlon said the UZURV Mobility Platform features an "Adaptive" Transportation Network Company (TNC) with vetted and credentialed drivers providing a door-to-door service and a "Higher Duty of Care." By combining the UZURV "Adaptive" TNC with other transportation modalities on its Mobility Platform, including traditional rideshare and Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle (WAV) providers, the specific needs of each rider are addressed in the most cost effective and efficient way.

Founded in May of 2017, UZURV has partnered with Transit Agencies, Managed Care Organizations, and organizations such as The American Cancer Society to provide transportation services for their members and communities. Since their first contract was signed with GRTC Transit System in June, 2017, UZURV has expanded its service to 25 States across the country.

Media Contact:

Liz Doerr

Phone: 804.731.6949

Email: liz.doerr@uzurv.com

Related Links

Website

SOURCE UZURV

Related Links

https://uzurv.com

