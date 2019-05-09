V Digital Services Wins 2019 Excellence in Customer Service Award

PHOENIX, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- V Digital Services, the fast-growing digital marketing agency known for helping local and national customers polish their online presence, announced today it has been named a winner in the 2019 Excellence in Customer Service Awards presented by Business Intelligence Group.

The annual BIG Awards honor innovative organizations from across the world and are judged by a volunteer panel of experienced business leaders and executives.

Customer Service Award Logo

"According to a recent report, more than half of all consumers have higher customer service expectations than they did just one year ago, so it should come as no surprise that companies and vendors alike are investing time and capital in improving customer outcomes," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations of the Business Intelligence Group. "We're thrilled to be honoring V Digital Services, which is leading by example and improving the daily lives of so many customers."

A division of corporate parent Voice Media Group, VDS operates in thirteen major American cities, including the Top 25 markets where VMG publishes such award-winning publications as Phoenix New Times and Denver Westword. The digital marketing agency is based in Phoenix and located in the same headquarters complex that houses VMG's iconic Phoenix New Times.

"We're honored to be recognized for the level of service we provide our customers," said Megan Esposito, V Digital Services client services manager. "It's our goal to ensure they're at the center of our philosophy, operations, and ideas."

Streamlining the digital marketing experience for customers has always been mission critical to VDS, added VMG chief executive officer Scott Tobias. "Rather than trying to sell business owners things they don't need, we make ourselves part of their journey," Tobias added. "Their success is our success."

VDS employs an array of analysts and account managers who specialize in helping clients navigate the digital space through expertise in organic SEO, paid media, social media management, web development and both programmatic and pay-per-click advertising. Its creative strategies, such as establishing a division devoted entirely to helping customers in the burgeoning marijuana industry, have produced impressive results.

In 2018, VDS maintained an average monthly customer retention rate of 93 percent – a clear indication of its ability to develop meaningful and productive relationships with clients at both the national and local level.

The agency also saw a 14 percent growth in its client base, thanks to its constant focus on improving internal efficiencies and its synergistic partnership with VMG's media properties, which allow VDS to leverage decades of grass-roots relationships.

All that positive momentum has industry observers talking. In August, for the second consecutive year, VDS was named one of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. by Inc. magazine. Last year it was named one of the nation's fastest growing companies by the American Business Awards, and also took home four wins in the Globee Awards, including a gold medal for having the most robust jobs growth in its category.

High-performing individuals interested in pursuing a career with VDS should visit the company's careers page.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Taylor West, VP of Agency and Client Services at (602) 407-1719 or email at 214378@email4pr.com. https://vdigitalservices.com

SOURCE V Digital Services

Related Links

https://vdigitalservices.com

