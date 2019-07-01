V-Dog Announces Third Annual Vegan Dog Month Campaign

"After two successful years of Vegan Dog Month, we wanted to take this month-long celebration to the next level this year for all our wonderful customers and supporters," said Lindsay Rubin, vice president of v-dog. "Dog lovers from all over the U.S. have been eagerly anticipating this celebration, and we're looking forward to giving back through the exciting contests and event we have planned!"

Dog-parents around the country are encouraged to follow and interact with the campaign on social media using the official hashtag #vegandogmonth. Two contests will be available for anyone to enter online, and one contest will be reserved for those attending the in-person event at Duboce Park in San Francisco on July 21. The dog-friendly social gathering will be from 10:00am – 3:00pm PST, and it will feature photo ops for dogs and their pet parents as well as free v-dog samples and vegan snack food for those in attendance.

Entry details for v-dog's Vegan Dog Month contests are as follows:

To win a one-year supply of kibble: Enter your name and email on the Vegan Dog Month page or at the photo pop-up event on July 21 . The entry page can be found at https://v-dog.com/pages/vegandogmonth .

Enter your name and email on the Vegan Dog Month page or at the photo pop-up event on . The entry page can be found at . To win a treat prize pack (up to five awarded each week): Upload a photo of your dog on Facebook and/or Instagram and tell us why they are vegan. Tag @vdogfood and use the hashtag #vegandogmonth.

Upload a photo of your dog on Facebook and/or Instagram and tell us why they are vegan. Tag @vdogfood and use the hashtag #vegandogmonth. To win a weekend at the Stanford Inn (event attendees only): Upload your event photo on Facebook and/or Instagram and tell us why they are vegan. Tag @vdogfood and use the hashtag #vegandogmonth

"Vegan Dog Month is all about celebrating the health, happiness, and cuteness of vegan dogs all over the world," added Rubin. "We're honored to continue as a leader in the movement for cruelty-free, vegan diets for dogs in the U.S. and beyond."

For more information on Vegan Dog Month, contest details and entry, please visit https://v-dog.com/pages/vegandogmonth.

For more information about managing your dog's diet and the benefits of plant-based food, please visit https://v-dog.com .

About v-dog

V-dog makes yummy, healthy dog food and treats totally from plants. Since 2005, we've seen thousands of dogs all over the world thrive on our nutritionally-complete, plant-based kibble. We are a vegan owned and operated family business with high quality standards and zero product recalls to date. Based in beautiful San Francisco, our team is made up of animal lovers with fur babies of our own. We work each day to ensure you and your dogs are happy and that our products are providing them with the ultimate source of nutrition and happiness. For more information about our company and products, visit https://v-dog.com .

