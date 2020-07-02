V-dog celebrates 15th anniversary during annual Vegan Dog Month campaign

The pioneering dog nutrition company has delivered nutritionally complete plant-based kibble and treats to thousands of dogs since it was established in 2005, inspired by the founder's two rescue pit bulls. V-dog remains a family owned business run by passionate vegans.

"We love that we're able to combine these two big events in 2020," said Lindsay Rubin, vice president of v-dog. "Vegan Dog Month is such a great opportunity for v-dog to really make a statement of what we do and what we stand for. The fact that we've been providing top vegan dog nutrition for 15 years shows that dogs can enjoy and thrive on a plant-based diet – and their human companions know they can trust us to deliver the highest quality cruelty-free products."

To mark v-dog's 15th birthday and Vegan Dog Month, the company has scheduled the following events and opportunities for July:

V-dog's Birthday Paw-ty giveaway lasts all month and offers a chance to win a year-long supply of v-dog kibble and lots of treats.

Instagram vegan dog challenges will celebrate amazing, everyday vegan dogs while having a little fun and offering another chance to win prizes.

Various real-time collaborations with influencers to drive conversations about the health and happiness of vegan dogs.

Tips for how to celebrate your own vegan dog, including a special puppy-cake recipe.

"We celebrate the health and happiness of vegan dogs year-round, but this month is extra-special for v-dog," Rubin said. "Vegan Dog Month is a fun way to engage with our customers and people who are curious about plant-based diets for dogs. We're dedicated to giving them the best products and service – it's because of their commitment that we're celebrating this special milestone this month."

For more information about v-dog, the benefits of plant-based food for dogs and Vegan Dog Month, please visit v-dog.com .

About v-dog

At v-dog, we're vegans and love dogs of all shapes, sizes and scruffiness. In fact, we love all animals...cows, pigs, chickens, you name it! That's why we're passionate about making a difference through our 100% plant-powered products. We use clean, plant-powered protein and leave out corn, soy and wheat, so our products are excellent for sensitive and itchy pups. Plus, a vegan dog, like a vegan human, leaves a much smaller paw print on our planet. Yummy, healthy, cruelty-free dog food? High fives (and paws) all around! Learn more and say hello at https://v-dog.com .

