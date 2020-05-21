V-planet introduces line of vegan dog products in Thailand

"It's evident that Thailand cares deeply for the well-being of their pets," said Lindsay Rubin, vice president of v-planet. "Cruelty-free kibble is the future of nutritious animal superfoods, and as Thailand is rated as one of the top 10 countries for vegan and vegetarian travel, it comes as no surprise that the country is taking steps to incorporate plant-based ingredients in their dogs' diet."

V-planet is a family-owned international business based in San Francisco, California. V-planet's parent company, v-dog, has been in the business of making plant-based dog food for 15 years. Using vegan protein and nutritious non-GMO ingredients, v-planet is made in Canada. Their recipe contains no corn, gluten, soy or wheat.

"We make v-planet with sensitive dogs in mind," Rubin said. "The ingredients are chosen to prevent any allergies or other negative reactions, and our goal is to give pups across the planet access to delicious, healthy meals."

V-planet has expanded to Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Israel, New Zealand, Panama, Singapore and now, Thailand. Steadily, it's spreading to even more countries around the globe.

If you'd like to learn more about international distribution opportunities or the benefits of plant-based food for your dog's diet, visit https://v-dog.com .

