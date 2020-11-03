V-planet to launch vegan dog food products in Japan

"With almost 9 million pet dogs in Japan, it's clear Japanese pet parents are dedicated to their pups," said Lindsay Rubin, vice president of v-planet. "Currently, the plant-based pet food options in Japan are limited, so we are very excited to bring a completely balanced vegan and pet-approved alternative for pet parents who are increasingly concerned about animals and the planet."

V-planet's parent company, v-dog, is a family-owned international business based in San Francisco that has been creating plant-based dog food for 15 years. V-planet products are made in Canada using vegan protein and nutritious non-GMO ingredients, without corn, soy or wheat.

"We are very pleased to partner with v-planet," said Dr. Harue Suzuki, president of WHOLEFOODS, Inc. "As a vegan, a plastic surgeon and a dog mom, I knew there had to be a healthier alternative for my pets than the food that was available. In Japan our dogs are a huge part of our lifestyle, and bringing v-planet's cruelty-free and completely nutritious vegan food to my country is a welcome opportunity."

Wholefoods, Inc., is a partnership created by Suzuki, a renowned proponent of the vegan lifestyle, and Akiko Fukuyama, a celebrated raw-food chef. For more information on Wholefoods, Inc., please visit https://pbwholefoods.com/vplanet/ .

V-planet is now available in Japan, Korea, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Israel, New Zealand, Panama, Singapore and Thailand. As the global demand for nutritionally-balanced vegan pet food increases, v-planet is positioning itself to meet the need through its international partners.

If you'd like to learn more about international distribution opportunities or the benefits of plant-based food for your dog's diet, visit v-planet's contact page here .

About v-planet

V-planet, committed to providing 100 percent vegan products for dogs around the world, is the international brand of U.S.-based v-dog . Since 2005, v-dog has seen dogs of all shapes and sizes thrive on our nutritionally complete plant-based kibble. We are a vegan owned and operated family business with high quality standards and zero product recalls to date. Based in beautiful San Francisco, our team is made up of animal lovers with fur babies of our own. We work each day to ensure you and your dogs are happy and that our products are providing them with the ultimate source of nutrition and happiness. For more information about international distribution, visit v-planet.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Orange Orchard

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE v-dog

Related Links

http://www.v-planet.com

