V-Ray Integration to Provide High-Quality Rendering in Trimble’s SketchUp Studio

"Design visualization is a critical element in conveying a compelling visual story, showcasing the merits of a proposal and in making better design decisions," said Hugh McEvoy, director, Strategy and Business Development at Trimble. "The ability to generate both high-definition, photorealistic visualizations and real-time renderings within SketchUp Studio allows AEC professionals to make great design decisions and communicate those decisions to project stakeholders."

The rendering process helps to remove ambiguity around design, material and aesthetic intent, bridging communication gaps between project stakeholders. With V-Ray's robust rendering options, Trimble SketchUp Studio users can add global illumination, artificial lighting, realistic materials and textures, atmospheric effects and more to 3D models. Styles can be rendered for each stage of a project, such as conceptual renders for internal buy-in, fast renders for comparing design options or photorealistic renders for the final design.

As part of the V-Ray integration, SketchUp Studio users will now have access to V-Ray's web-based 3D content library called Chaos Cosmos. This library includes a variety of render-ready content that users can download into their SketchUp design. This curated library is accessible directly from the V-Ray toolbar in SketchUp and allows searching, downloading and editing the 3D content.

"V-Ray is a natural complement to Trimble's SketchUp capabilities to make design easier, smoother and more enjoyable for AEC professionals," said Peter Mitev, CEO of Chaos. "We're excited to give the SketchUp community the power to create photorealistic renders for everything from quick design models to detailed 3D scenes, without leaving their favorite design tool."

Availability

Trimble's SketchUp Studio subscriptions are available now. SketchUp Studio is a Windows-only solution and includes a suite of tools for AEC professionals, including Trimble® Connect™ collaboration platform for open sharing of building data, Scan Essentials for creating models from point clouds, and V-Ray for rendering. For more information, visit: www.sketchup.com/products/v-ray.

About Chaos

Chaos is a worldwide leader in computer graphics technology, helping artists and designers create photorealistic imagery and animation for architecture, design, and visual effects. Chaos' award-winning physically-based rendering and simulation software is used daily by top design studios, architectural firms, advertising agencies, and visual effects companies around the globe. Today, the company's research and development in ray-traced rendering, cloud computing and real-time ray tracing is shaping the future of creative storytelling and digital design. Founded in 1997, Chaos is privately owned with offices in Sofia, Los Angeles, Prague, Seoul, and Tokyo. For more information, visit:chaosgroup.com.

About Trimble Construction

Trimble is developing technology, software, and services that drive the digital transformation of construction with solutions that span the entire architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. Empowering teams across the construction lifecycle, Trimble's innovative approach improves coordination and collaboration between stakeholders, teams, phases, and processes. Trimble's Connected Construction strategy gives users control of their operations with best-in-class solutions and a common data environment. By automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling construction professionals to improve productivity, quality, transparency, safety, sustainability, and deliver each project with confidence. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com.



About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety, and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware, and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

