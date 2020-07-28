V12 Launches Active Shopper Attributes, Empowering Brands to Reach Consumers Who Have a High Propensity to Purchase Within the Next 90 Days

BOSTON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- V12, a leading provider of purchase intent insight and marketing services, announced the launch of its Active Shopper Attributes, part of V12's ConsumerPlus data asset and powered by V12 Signals in-market technology. Brands can use the attributes to reach consumers who have a high propensity to purchase products and services they are selling within the next 90 days.

According to Andy Frawley, CEO of V12, "Most data compilers are using sources such as legacy magazine subscription data, white page data and survey data to create their data attributes and demographics. In comparison, our active shopper attributes are built using actual, in-market shopping activity, and are therefore much more predictive than data sets using historical data."

V12's Active Shopper Attributes combine V12 Signals purchase intent data with the predictive learning power of V12's machine learning platforms to create audiences at mass-scale. They are the newest addition to ConsumerPlus, the biggest, deepest, most flexible dataset in the industry with data on 260+MM consumers. Available for omnichannel deployment across direct mail, email, display and social, these audiences outperform typical audiences using historical behavior by 10-20%.

Sample Audiences Include:

Automotive – shoppers for luxury autos, non-luxury autos, used cars, and brands such as Chevrolet, Dodge and Ford

Automotive Aftermarket – shoppers for parts, service, and brands such as AutoZone, Bridgestone, Discount Tire and Firestone

Grocery – shoppers at stores such as Aldi, BJs Wholesale, Costco, Farmers Market, Food Lion, Kroger and Meijer

Retail – shoppers for furniture and brands such as Dollar General, Family Dollar, Target and Walmart

"Marketers today need to be savvier and more sophisticated than their competitors to boost business growth," said Anders Ekman, President of V12. "By prioritizing consumers who show a high propensity to purchase, brands can significantly increase ROI and conversions. We are thrilled to offer our active shopper attributes as a highly complementary addition to our industry-leading ConsumerPlus data set."

About V12

As a leading provider of customer acquisition and retention solutions, V12's new breed of marketing blends data, technology and analytics to drive accelerated results. Our comprehensive acquisition packages leverage industry-leading data, in-market shopping indicators, state-of-the-art analytics and end-to-end omnichannel marketing execution. Powered by our market leading Customer Data Platform solution, V12 Velocity, our easy to use solutions include a quick-start acquisition program and a full-access bundle to acquire, retain and upsell in-market shoppers. www.v12data.com

