V12 Launches In-Market Health and Fitness Consumer Database, Powered by V12 Signals Technology

MATAWAN, N.J. and TAMPA, Fla., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- V12, a leading provider of customer acquisition solutions, announced the launch of its Health and Fitness Intender Database, the industry's largest and most inclusive database of consumers actively shopping for health and fitness products, services and memberships. The in-market database is an integrated component of V12 Velocity, the company's end-to-end customer acquisition package featuring first and third-party data integration, analytics and omnichannel program and campaign delivery.

Powered by V12 Signals technology, V12's intender database was built over a three-year time span using proprietary mobile location intelligence, browsing behavior and in-market behavioral triggers.

According to Andy Frawley, CEO of V12, "The health and fitness industry is seeing massive growth, with approximately one in five American adults owning a fitness club membership. However, high turnover rates and intense competition for new fitness members are major challenges in this space. Our team has worked diligently to provide our clients with high-quality acquisition solutions that offer unparalleled insight into who is actively in-market to purchase a gym membership or other health and fitness products and services."

V12's health and fitness database tracks over 36 million in-market households including:

47 million active monthly browsers for health and fitness products, services and memberships. V12 provides visibility into behavioral data occurring on over 90% of internet-connected devices.

528 thousand visits to gym locations a month. Unlike other mobile solutions which only target the device, V12 Signals proprietary mobile location intelligence connects devices to actual people who have visited a health store or fitness club within the previous 24 – 48 hours.

27 million new movers and other lifestyle changes such as new children, divorce and economic changes.

"We are extremely excited to launch our in-market database of health and fitness consumers and to be able to provide our clients with acquisition solutions at a much higher ROI," said Anders Ekman, President of V12. "Our solution provides a much lower cost of acquisition by targeting consumers most apt to convert versus mass campaign targeting."

To learn more about V12 Velocity for Health and Fitness, visit: https://www.v12data.com/health-fitness/.

About V12

As a leading provider of customer acquisition and retention solutions, V12's new breed of marketing blends data, technology and analytics to drive accelerated results. Our comprehensive acquisition packages leverage industry-leading data, in-market shopping indicators, state-of-the-art analytics and end-to-end omnichannel marketing execution. Powered by our market leading Customer Data Platform solution, V12 Velocity, our easy to use solutions include a quick-start acquisition program and a full-access bundle to acquire, retain and upsell in-market shoppers. www.v12data.com

SOURCE V12

Related Links

http://www.v12data.com

