V12 Reports Online Browsing for Financial Products and Services Increased by 175+%

BOSTON, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- V12, a leading provider of purchase intent insight and marketing services, shared recent statistics on how consumer shopping behavior is changing in response to the coronavirus pandemic. During March, online browsing for financial products and services increased by 175+% as highlighted by a 263% increase for cash advances, a 155% increase for business loans and a 61% increase for mortgages.

Statistics were compiled during March 2020 using V12 Signals, the company's in-market shopping technology. Through proprietary technology, V12 Signals Online tracks online browsing activity, monitoring behavioral data and searches occurring on over 90% of internet-connected devices every month. V12 Signals WebID also enables brands to track online behavior by identifying anonymous visitors on a brand's website for delivery of marketing programs across email, social and direct mail.

"In this time of extreme uncertainty and financial hardship, both businesses and consumers are searching for ways to protect their finances and livelihood," said Andy Frawley, CEO of V12. "Financial services brands have a prime opportunity to create goodwill and long-term brand loyalty by messaging with personalized communications that shows they know individual consumers and are willing to support them personally. Our clients are using our Signals Online product to gain rich insights into their customers' behaviors in order to send these highly personalized engagements."

According to Anders Ekman, President of V12, "At a time when consumers are turning to banks and financial institutions for answers, financial brands must step up and deliver solutions to reduce consumer and business stress. We can help clients identify the products and services individuals are in market for now based on their browsing behavior and by identifying anonymous visitors on a brand's website. In turn, brands can message their customers across channels with the right messaging to create both conversions today and brand loyalty in the long-term."

V12 will be releasing weekly insights into consumer shopping patterns across categories. To learn more about V12 Signals, visit https://v12data.com/v12-signals/.

About V12

As a leading provider of customer acquisition and retention solutions, V12's new breed of marketing blends data, technology and analytics to drive accelerated results. Our comprehensive acquisition packages leverage industry-leading data, in-market shopping indicators, state-of-the-art analytics and end-to-end omnichannel marketing execution. Powered by our market leading Customer Data Platform solution, V12 Velocity, our easy to use solutions include a quick-start acquisition program and a full-access bundle to acquire, retain and upsell in-market shoppers. www.v12data.com

