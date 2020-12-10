V3 and Robison Close $15 Million Supply Facility

HOUSTON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- V3 Commodities Group Holdings, LLC ("V3") today announced that it has closed a $15,000,000 wholesale commodity supply and credit facility with Robison Energy (Commercial), LLC and Robison Energy, LLC (collectively, "Robison"), each a retail energy provider serving natural gas and electricity markets in the tri-state New York area. Under the arrangement, V3 provides Robison with a trade finance and growth capital facility, access to physical and financial commodity supply and risk management and scheduling services related to deliveries of power and natural gas in the retail energy markets in PJM and New York.

Walker Mygatt, President and Chief Strategy Officer of V3, said, "We are excited to partner with Robison and their management team as they grow their retail energy business in the PJM and NY markets. We look forward to working with them to help build out their customer base and product offerings."

Dan Singer, Chief Executive Officer of Robison, said, "V3 provides flexible and well-designed credit and capital facilities to the retail energy markets as well as physical supply expertise and services which provides Robison with a competitive advantage in the retail energy markets. We look forward to growing our business with V3 as our partner."

About Robison

Founded in 1921, Robison has earned the reputation of being the New York metro area's premier full-service home comfort company. Robison has stayed committed to evolving in order to meet the changing needs of their customers by embracing the latest technology and becoming a "one-stop shop" for all energy needs. Robison supplies natural gas and electricity at great rates, delivers clean-burning biofuel, services and installs all types of heating and air conditioning systems, provides quality plumbing services 24/7, and solves indoor air quality issues.

For more information please call 914-345-5700 or visit: www.robisonoil.com

About V3 Commodities Group, LLC

V3 provides capital, supply and risk management services to retail energy providers operating in the deregulated North American energy markets. V3's principal areas of focus are:

Trade credit and growth capital facilities to support electricity and natural gas supply;

Risk management services for retailers; and

Power and natural gas logistics and scheduling services for wholesale counterparties.

V3 is based in Houston and maintains offices in New York and Baltimore.

For more information, please visit http://v3cg.com/

Contact: Paul Hamilton @ [email protected], Maureen Smith @ [email protected]

SOURCE V3 Commodities Group Holdings, LLC

Related Links

http://www.robisonoil.com/

