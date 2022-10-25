Vaasa Electricity Network and Landis+Gyr Sign Agreement for Future-Proven Metering Solutions and Smart Meter Supply

Vaasa Sähköverkko expands its long-standing metering service cooperation with Landis+Gyr Oy by introducing a new generation of metering and telecommunication solutions to meet the future needs of new metering regulations.

JYVASKYLA, Finland, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaasa Sähköverkko Oy has decided to continue its long-term metering service cooperation with Landis+Gyr Oy (SIX: LAND). The contract includes the supply and installation of 65,000 smart meters, reliable IoT network communication and a 10-year managed service agreement.

Landis+Gyr's new generation of IoT-ready smart meters

Metering services will be upgraded to meet future needs by replacing the entire metering fleet in use in the coming years with new efficient and intelligent meters (E360, E360 CT, E660). The selected metering equipment and services will meet all the requirements of the new metering regulation, including a 15-minute or shorter metering period, extensive power quality monitoring capabilities and interfaces with home automation. The telecomumincation solution will migrate to reliable and cost-effective mobile IoT technologies (NB-IoT and LTE M1).

Juha Rintamäki, Managing Director of Vaasa Electricity Network Ltd, said: "The cooperation has been smooth, and it is therefore natural to continue and expand it. The new comprehensive service will enable us to meet current and future metering needs for both electricity consumption and small-scale generation. The system will also provide up-to-date information on the status of the electricity network down to the individual connection level, which will improve the customer experience and make fault management more efficient."

Finland was one of the first countries to introduce smart metering on a large scale. Under the new regulation, installed devices must act not only as electricity meters, but also as smart endpoints capable of managing advanced power quality measurements and automated controls at the edge of the grid.

"The current energy situation shows that energy utilities need fast, reliable and secure data transmission and access," said Tommi Österberg, Sales Director at Landis+Gyr Finland. "The ability to monitor and process data on and at the edge of the grid will contribute to better load balancing, power quality and reliability. We look forward to expanding our long-standing relationship with Vaasan Sähköverkko Oy and supporting their technology upgrades with the latest tools and services."

About Vaasa Sähköverkko Oy

In Vaasa Electricity Network, we offer affordable and reliable transmission connections for residents and businesses in our region. We also play an important role in ensuring socially critical operations. We are part of the strong Vaasan Sähkö energy group. Our Group's values are ambition, passion and working together. Vaasan Sähköverkko Oy employs 32 professionals and had a turnover of approximately EUR 36 million in 2021. For more information, visit our website vaasansahkoverkko.fi

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 9 million tons of CO 2 in FY 2021 and committed to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, Landis+Gyr manages energy better – since 1896. With sales of USD 1.5 billion in FY 2021, Landis+Gyr employs around 6,500 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.eu.

