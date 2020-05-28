Vacant Zombie Property Rate In U.S. Holds Steady Amid Foreclosure Moratorium

IRVINE, Calif., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM Data Solutions, curator of the nation's premier property database and first property data provider of Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), today released its second-quarter 2020 Vacant Property and Zombie Foreclosure Report showing that 1.5 million (1,507,815) residential properties in the United States are vacant, representing 1.5 percent of all homes.

The report analyzes publicly recorded real estate data collected by ATTOM Data Solutions — including foreclosure status, equity, and owner-occupancy status — matched against monthly updated vacancy data. (See full methodology enclosed below.) Vacancy data is available for U.S. residential properties at https://www.attomdata.com/solutions/marketing-lists/.

The analysis shows that about 258,000 homes are in the process of foreclosure, with about 7,650, or 3 percent, sitting empty as so-called 'zombie foreclosures' in the second quarter of 2020. The percentage of zombie foreclosure properties is down slightly from 3.1 percent in the first quarter of 2020.

The total count of properties in the process of foreclosure (258,024) in the second quarter is down 8.8 percent from the first quarter of 2020 (282,767).

The 7,652 zombie properties represent just one of every 13,000 homes in the nation's stock of 99.2 million residential properties.

The second-quarter 2020 foreclosure and zombie property numbers have dropped since the first quarter amid a federal prohibition against lenders foreclosing on government-backed mortgages until at least June 30, 2020. The ban, which affects about 70 percent of home loans in the United States, was enacted under the CARES Act passed by Congress in March of this year and then extended this month to help borrowers affected by the national Coronavirus pandemic.

"The foreclosure and zombie-property picture hasn't changed much in the second quarter of this year as most lenders are barred from taking action against homeowners who are falling behind on their mortgages. We are in a holding pattern across the country as long as the moratorium continues," said Todd Teta, chief product officer with ATTOM Data Solutions. "At some point, that will have to be lifted, so that banks can make their own decisions about whether to continue delaying foreclosures while the economy recovers. When that will happen is unknown, but that's the point when we will see if foreclosure activity will remain at very low levels or rise."

High-level findings from the report:

A total of 7,652 residential properties facing possible foreclosure have been vacated by their owners nationwide in the second quarter of 2020. States where the percentage of zombie foreclosures are above the national average of 3 percent include Ohio (6.7 percent), New Mexico (5.5 percent), Indiana (4.8 percent), Illinois (4.7 percent) and Iowa (4.5 percent). The lowest rates – all less than 1.3 percent – are in South Dakota , Idaho , New Hampshire , Utah , New Jersey , Connecticut and Colorado .

(6.7 percent), (5.5 percent), (4.8 percent), (4.7 percent) and (4.5 percent). The lowest rates – all less than 1.3 percent – are in , , , , , and . New York continues to have the highest actual number of zombie properties (2,158), followed by Florida (1,136), Ohio (877), Illinois (868) and New Jersey (302).

continues to have the highest actual number of zombie properties (2,158), followed by (1,136), (877), (868) and (302). Among 158 metropolitan areas with at least 100,000 residential properties, Peoria, IL , continues to have the highest percentage of zombie foreclosures at 12.9 percent, followed by Cleveland, OH (11 percent); Syracuse, NY (8.9 percent); St. Louis, MO (7.8 percent) and Honolulu, HI (7.8 percent).

, continues to have the highest percentage of zombie foreclosures at 12.9 percent, followed by (11 percent); (8.9 percent); (7.8 percent) and (7.8 percent). Among major metro areas with at least 500,000 residential properties, the lowest zombie foreclosure rates are in San Francisco, CA (0.6 percent); Austin, TX (0.8 percent); Philadelphia, PA (1.1 percent); Phoenix, AZ (1.3 percent) and Boston, MA (1.4 percent).

(0.6 percent); (0.8 percent); (1.1 percent); (1.3 percent) and (1.4 percent). The top zombie foreclosure rates in counties with at least 500 properties in foreclosure include Cuyahoga County ( Cleveland ), OH (12.8 percent); Broome County ( Binghamton ), NY (10.1 percent); Saint Clair County, IL (outside of St. Louis, MO ) (9.5 percent); Onondaga County ( Syracuse ), NY (9.3 percent) and Madison County, IL (outside of St. Louis, MO ) (8.9 percent).

( ), OH (12.8 percent); ( ), NY (10.1 percent); (outside of ) (9.5 percent); ( ), NY (9.3 percent) and (outside of ) (8.9 percent). Among zip codes with at least 100 properties in foreclosure, those where the zombie foreclosure rate exceeds 5 percent remain concentrated in New York , Florida , Ohio and Illinois . Those zip codes with the top percentages are 44108, 44112 and 44105, all in Cleveland, OH , 62002 in Alton, IL and 13601 in Watertown, NY .

, , and . Those zip codes with the top percentages are 44108, 44112 and 44105, all in , 62002 in and 13601 in . The highest levels of vacant investor-owned homes are in Indiana (8.4 percent), Kansas (6.6 percent), Ohio (6.3 percent), Minnesota (6.1 percent) and Mississippi (5.8 percent).

(8.4 percent), (6.6 percent), (6.3 percent), (6.1 percent) and (5.8 percent). The highest overall vacancy rates for all residential properties continue to be in Kansas (2.6 percent), Tennessee (2.6 percent), Mississippi (2.6 percent), Oklahoma (2.6 percent) and Indiana (2.5 percent). The lowest remain in New Hampshire (0.4 percent), Vermont (0.4 percent), Delaware (0.5 percent), Idaho (0.6 percent) and North Dakota (0.7 percent).

Report Methodology

ATTOM Data Solutions analyzed county tax assessor data for more than 98 million single-family homes and condos for vacancy, broken down by foreclosure status and, owner-occupancy status. Only metropolitan statistical areas with at least 100,000 residential properties and counties with at least 50,000 residential properties were included in the analysis. Vacancy data is available at https://www.attomdata.com/solutions/marketing-lists/.

About ATTOM Data Solutions

ATTOM Data Solutions provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes and enhances the data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID — the ATTOM ID. The 9TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include bulk file licenses, property data APIs, real estate market trends, marketing lists, match & append and introducing the first property data delivery solution, a cloud-based data platform that streamlines data management – Data-as-a-Service (DaaS).

